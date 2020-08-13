Best Australian streaming services 2020: Netflix vs Stan and more compared

Now that streaming media has become a mainstay in Australian homes, Aussies have plenty of options to choose from when it comes to getting their home entertainment fix.

When combined, Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and Binge offer an enormous range of content that can be instantly streamed into your home. However, if you can only afford one subscription service, narrowing down a definitive choice can be harder than it seems.

As each service brings with it a unique range of television shows and movies aimed at different segments of the streaming audience, not to mention differing price points, device compatibility and streaming qualities, we've taken it upon ourselves bring you an in-depth guide to what you can expect from Australia's major SVOD platforms.

With the constantly evolving nature of each service discussed in this guide, we will endeavour to keep you updated on any significant changes and updates that may occur to these streaming giants in the future.

To help you choose from the best TV streaming services out there, we've put together this guide to the essentials. Here's how the Australian streaming situation stacks up in 2020.

Best TV streaming service 2020 overview:

Netflix Stan Disney Plus Amazon Prime Video Binge Apple TV Plus

Best TV streaming service 2020:

What is the best TV streaming service you can get right now?

1. Netflix Netflix is the king of online streaming Compatible devices: Android, Apple, Windows, Roku, Telstra TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, smart TVs | Free trial: 30 days | Simultaneous streams: 1-4 Netflix Original TV and movies Multi-device support 4K HDR streaming Can require faster internet speeds Additional cost for 4K content

Featuring flawless, fast streams in high quality and without any buffering problems or errors to speak of, Netflix delivers the gold standard when it comes to its streaming experience in Australia.

While its library was slightly lacking at launch compared to its US counterpart, the sheer number of excellent original TV shows and movies that have been added in the years since have made Netflix the undisputed leader when it comes to content.

Boasting top-notch scripted programming alongside binge-worthy documentary and reality content, Netflix truly offers something for everyone.

If you're a movie buff or TV fanatic there's only one must-have player in town and that's Netflix. It is, unequivocally, the biggest and best streaming service. That said, non-Netflix Original films and shows tend to cycle off the service with alarming regularity, so if you do opt for subscribe, make sure it's for the exclusives.

If there's one area the service floors the competition, its in device compatibility. Netflix has the biggest global reach and has been around the longest, which is why it can be streamed on the largest number of devices. The Netflix app is available on a pretty much every smart TV manufactured in the last few years, and can be streamed from Xbox One and PS4 consoles, along with a wide number of streaming boxes.

While Netflix is a little pricey compared to some of its competitors (prices start at AU$9.99 for one standard definition stream, all the way to AU$19.99 for four 4K streams), it's worth it for the its enormous number of exclusives and for the overall quality of its service, which is unmatched.

Verdict: 5/5

2. Stan The go-to for big name TV shows Compatible devices: Apple, Android, Windows, Telstra TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, smart TVs | Free trials: 30 days | Simultaneous streams: 1-4 Low Base price Strong selection of TV shows Good original shows Paid service has commercials Limited to one stream

As Australia's first major streaming service, Stan has more than kept up its quality in the five years since its launch. Not only has it continually managed to deliver on its promise of exclusive top-tier programming, but it has also produced a number of impressive and critically-lauded films, such as Relic and The True Story of the Kelly Gang.

On top of this, Stan has never shied away from upgrading its user experience to match the advancements made by Netflix along the way. Features like 4K streams and offline downloads may not seem like much, but there are still streaming services in Australia that don't offer these luxuries.

While Stan may suffered a blow when it lost the rights to Disney's streaming catalogue, there's no denying that it continues to offer a wealth of excellent content. Not only does it boast a huge catalogue of quality films, a fairly large number of them are offered in 4K Ultra HD, too.

Admittedly, Stan has raised its price a couple times since it arrived on the Aussie streaming scene, but not to the extent of its closest competitor, Netflix. Pricing starts at $10 per month for a single SD stream, followed by $14 per month for two HD streams, and $17 per month for four 4K streams, meaning there's an option for all household budgets.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Disney Plus doesn't feel like it's trying to be the main TV streaming offering in your life. Instead, it's a family-friendly option that feels like it lives alongside a Netflix or Amazon Prime Video subscription. It has a very specific selection of content: Disney animated movies, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and National Geographic. Essentially, if Disney owns it and kids can watch it, it's on here.

The app is easy to use, with useful genre listings, and 4K streaming is included as part of the flat AU$8.99 per month subscription fee. It's pretty well-priced, then, and as far as classics go, Disney Plus has launched with a whole bunch of fantastic movies. If you can't stream a particular movie on the service, too, a listing page will tell you when you can.

Oh, and did we mention that Disney Plus offers you the ability to watch the phenomenal Broadway musical Hamilton as many times as you like from the comfort of your own home? If you haven't seen it yet, just know that it more than lives up to the hype.

In terms of television shows, we wouldn't expect too many of the adult variety, with a very strong focus on family-friendly entertainment. That said, it does boast a handful of shows that would be worth the price of admission on their own – not only is Disney Plus the only place to stream almost every episode of The Simpsons, it's live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian is one of the best new shows in years.

Still, there's no getting around the fact that the service's library isn't nearly as comprehensive as Netflix or Stan at this stage, then, but Disney Plus benefits from having a very specific angle. On the horizon, too, it has a few impressive exclusive shows in the works from Marvel Studios.

Verdict: 4/5

4. Amazon Prime Video A strong selection of both popular films and TV Compatible devices: Android, Apple, Windows, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Smart TVs | Free trials: 30 days | Simultaneous streams: 3 30 Day Free trial Amazon Prime AU $6.99 /mth Visit Site at Amazon Amazon originals Brilliant selection of movies Good for kids Big collection of films Interface not as intuitive as Netflix

Amazon and Netflix are two sides of the same coin. That's not to say they're identical – they're not – but the differences are few and far between, and Prime may be one of the best streaming options in Australia in terms of value.

Like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video has its own set of original series – Upload, Hunters, The Expanse and The Boys among others – but, generally speaking, they don't receive the same fanfare as their Netflix-bred brethren. The same can be said about Amazon's original movies, which often arrive on the service months after their theatrical debut.

That said, Amazon can boast an absolutely huge library of films and older television shows. While it's true that many of its movie offerings are low budget and trashy (not that there's anything wrong with that), there's seemingly an endless number to choose from, which is pretty impressive.

Amazon Prime Video's library of successful theatrical releases has been getting better of late, too, and you also have the option of renting premium film releases – many of which are still showing in cinemas.

The big point of difference between Prime Video and other streaming platforms is the fact that access to the service comes standard with a subscription to Amazon Prime – meaning access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming and premium delivery services for a flat monthly fee of AU$6.99.

Verdict: 4/5

As Australia's newest streaming service, Binge differentiates itself purely on the back of its main-draw, which is a licensing deal with US TV juggernaut HBO. While we won't officially be getting HBO Max in Australia anytime soon, Binge is perhaps the next best thing, offering an easy way to stream just about every original show that HBO has ever released.

There's a lot to love about Foxtel's new Binge streaming service, such as its striking interface, its wide selection of classic HBO shows and its impressive movie line-up .

Admittedly, there aren't any real exclusives on the service (pretty much everything on Binge has been available on Foxtel's other dedicated streaming services for some time) and chances are that you've watched much of the content that is there already.

That said, Binge is definitely the easiest and most convenient way to do so, and it's also the cheapest: prices start at AU$10 per month for a single SD stream, AU$14 a month for two HD streams and AU$18 per month for four HD streams.

Yes, you read that correctly – Binge does not offer 4K streams with its service, this despite its Netflix-equivalent pricing. In fact, there are a few areas in which Binge can be found lacking, such as a complete lack of closed captions for the hearing impaired, and no access to offline downloads.

Still, if you're in the mood to re-watch some HBO favourites, like Game of Thrones, The Wire and Westworld, Binge will surely hit the spot, and the two-week free trial means there's no real risk involved in trying it out.

6. Apple TV Plus Apple's service has taken the phrase 'quality over quantity' to heart Compatible devices: Apple, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV | Free trials: 7 days | Simultaneous streams: 6 Expensive-looking shows Promising upcoming projects Free year's sub with Apple devices Limited library Not available on Android or games consoles

Apple's newest streaming service has money bags and talent on its side. Launching with The Morning Show, an expensive drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell, as well as See with Jason Momoa, Apple is flexing its muscles to get the best talent. Most recently, Apple TV Plus added the Tom Hanks war film Greyhound to its lineup, which is a major acquisition for the platform.

Unfortunately, it doesn't have a deep content library, which is what the platform would need to be the best streaming service in 2020, even at the very lean price point of just AU$7.99 per month. The app itself can also be hard to navigate, with Apple Original shows and movies mixed in alongside content for rent and purchase.

Still, some of the original programming here is well worth checking out – particularly Mythic Quest, a new sitcom from the creators of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the excellent murder mystery Defending Jacob, starring Chris Evans. Over time, that library could develop into something great, especially with the likes of the epic sci-fi series Foundation on the horizon.

Apple also needs to work a little harder to get its app onto other devices. Pretty much every streaming service is available on games consoles, but not this one – and that's a real disadvantage.

Verdict: 3/5