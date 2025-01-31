One of the best PC games ever is free right now for Amazon Prime subscribers, plus you can get a brilliant co-op shooter and cozy pet rescue sim

The weekend is almost here, which means that it's the perfect to start stocking up on things to play. Luckily Amazon Prime has you covered with this little-known benefit geared towards gamers.

Prime Gaming offers a rotating selection of free PC games. Not trials, or demos, but fully-fledged games that you can keep - even if you choose to end your subscription in the future. They're provided through keys for top platforms like the Epic Games Store or GoG, or via Amazon's own PC gaming launcher.

I have been an Amazon Prime subscriber for years, and routinely check the Prime Gaming page for the latest offers. You can routinely get your hands on some really fantastic games there and, at no additional cost, there's no reason not to check it out.

Of course, you will need an Amazon Prime subscription to access these games if you don't already have one. Luckily, new subscribers can benefit from a free one month, which should be enough time to build out a pretty decent game library or see the latest monthly and yearly prices below.

Don't miss Deux Ex: Game of the Year Edition, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and more

(Image credit: Future)

This week there are more than 25 games to choose from, but I've managed to whittle that list down into a few personal highlights. First and foremost, you absolutely shouldn't miss Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition.

Considered one of the best PC games of all time, Deus Ex was first released all the way back in 2000 but still very much holds up. Sure, the graphics and the UI are pretty poor by modern standards, but it's set in an incredible sci-fi dystopia that's well worth exploring. Its levels also support a wide range of playstyles, with shooting, stealth, and plenty of engaging problem-solving.

Its age can be a benefit too, as it will run on basically anything. I first played Deus Ex on a cheap laptop a few years ago and had an impressively smooth experience. You can also try out the free Deus Ex: Revision mod on the GoG store, which modernizes some mechanics, fixes some major bugs and fleshes out the game further with overhauled levels.

(Image credit: indie.io)

Next, I would check out Zombie Army 4: Dead War. This gory co-op shooter comes from the studio behind the Sniper Elite series and borrows many of the same mechanics. Stage-based zombie survival with brutal kill cams and loads of customizable weapons, what's not to love? There's also a survival horde mode, which is perfect if you want to squad up with some friends for some zombie slaying.

There's also To The Rescue!, a cute indie game about managing your own animal shelter. It's not the most in-depth simulator out there, but caring for virtual dogs is always a fun time. You've got to consider specific food needs, deal with illnesses, and occasionally run fundraisers to keep the shelter open. It's a great pick for kids too, with a charming colorful art direction.

Some brilliant titles that I've highlighted in the past are also still available to claim - but time is running out! Don't miss the sprawling space RPG The Outer Worlds or tie-in zoo sim Jurassic World Evolution. I would also recommend high-speed racer Grip, plus casual RPG SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech.

To make your selection and see everything else on offer, simply head over to the Prime Gaming homepage and login with your Amazon account.