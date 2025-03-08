Why PrivadoVPN Free is still the best free VPN for streaming

Features
By
published

When it comes to free, PrivadoVPN is hard to beat

PrivadoVPN running on an iPhone during TechRadar&#039;s VPN tests

If you think all free VPNs are slow, unreliable, and packed with security risks, you're not wrong – most of them are. However, PrivadoVPN Free breaks the mold. As the best free VPN, it offers impressive speeds, strong security, and even access to streaming services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Disney+, which is pretty rare among free options. As such, it’s ideal for occasional users who need a dependable service without spending a dime.

That said, there are some limitations to consider, especially in terms of speed, data cap, and streaming capabilities. For those seeking the best VPN experience, with all the bells and whistles, PrivadoVPN's premium service might be more suitable (and surprisingly affordable). But for anyone just needing a quick and reliable VPN for streaming without breaking the bank, PrivadoVPN's freemium plan delivers impressively.

In this article, I’ll break down why PrivadoVPN remains our top choice for free streaming, highlighting both its strengths and limitations to help you decide if it’s the best fit for your needs.

PrivadoVPN FreeThe best free VPN

PrivadoVPN Free
The best free VPN
PrivadoVPN is the best free VPN for streaming, offering access to Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Disney+. Even on the free plan, its speeds are impressive, reaching 950+ Mbps – matching the likes of NordVPN and Surfshark. The free version is limited to 10GB of monthly data, but users can continue with a 1Mbps capped bandwidth after reaching that threshold. For those who want more than occasional streaming, the premium plan offers unlimited data and access to Netflix Canada, Japan, Australia, and 60 locations in 49 countries. Priced at $10.99/month, or just $1.33/month with a yearly plan – Privado VPN is cheaper than Surfshark ($2.19/month) and Nord ($3.39/month). Plus, you can enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee, making it a risk-free upgrade.

View Deal

The problem with free VPNs

If you're a TechRadar regular, you'll already know that we generally do not recommend free VPN services. By that, I mean typing "free VPN" in your browser and choosing whichever pops up in your search list as "top recommended."

You'll want to be especially wary of VPNs that don’t offer a paid plan, as this raises valid questions about how it sustains its operations. If there's no revenue from subscriptions, well, how is it funding the service – and are you, as a user, unknowingly becoming the product?

But this is just the tip of the iceberg, as one should consider other issues related to free VPNs, including slower speeds, limited server networks, and restricted access to streaming services.

What free VPNs lack
If you only need a VPN to stream the occasional movie, watch your favorite TV show, or sneak a peek at a geo-restricted website without committing to a lengthy paid plan, a free VPN might seem like the best thing since sliced bread. But for those who rely on a VPN for daily work or personal use, there are key drawbacks to consider before taking the plunge:

  • Access to streaming platforms – Many free VPNs simply can’t unblock streaming services. Even if they do, access is often restricted to select platforms in specific regions, making it a matter of luck whether the service you need is available. Take ProtonVPN Free, for example – it offers a free kill switch and WireGuard support, which are essential for security. However, its limited server selection means streaming is off the table, and there’s no P2P support either.
  • Limited bandwidth and data – If you’re an avid streamer, bandwidth and data limits can be a dealbreaker. Most free VPNs, including PrivadoVPN, cap data usage at 10GB per month, which won’t get you far if you plan to binge-watch your favorite shows.
  • Server selection – With fewer servers available, free VPNs often struggle with congestion and slow speeds. This also limits your ability to bypass geo-restrictions effectively. Again, take PrivadoVPN, for example – its free version offers only 12 servers, whereas the paid plan grants access to 60 locations.
  • Connection speed – It’s only fair that paid users get priority when it comes to speed, which is why free VPNs tend to lag behind their premium counterparts. However, there are exceptions – PrivadoVPN has delivered speeds of over 950Mbps in our tests, even on its free plan.
  • Privacy risks – Some free VPN services have been known to engage in questionable practices, such as logging user data, selling it to third parties, or even exposing users to cyber threats. This (rightfully) raises the key question: "Are free VPNs safe, and can they be trusted?". This is why I recommend thoroughly researching a VPN provider’s track record and privacy policies to protect your data before using their service.

Why we recommend PrivadoVPN Free for streaming

In rare cases, a free VPN can defy expectations and earn our recommendation – PrivadoVPN is one such exception, proving that a well-designed freemium service can offer reliable performance, strong security, and even impressive streaming capabilities (for a free VPN service, at least).

First and foremost, our testing showed that PrivadoVPN Free can actually access major streaming platforms – including Netflix (US and UK), BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and Channel 4 – which is rare among free VPN services. While we couldn’t access Amazon Prime Video, 9Play, or 10Now, this shouldn’t be a dealbreaker. After all, a free VPN can only do so much, and in this case, PrivadoVPN delivers far more than most in its category.

In terms of speed, PrivadoVPN Free performed exceptionally well in our tests

Beyond streaming, PrivadoVPN Free grants users 10GB of data per month – not an unlimited allowance, but sufficient if you budget your usage wisely. Be mindful of excessive downloading, though, as PrivadoVPN is surprisingly solid for torrenting, which might tempt users to burn through their data quickly.

In terms of speed, PrivadoVPN Free performed exceptionally well in our tests, reaching 950+ Mbps. This puts it shoulder to shoulder with some of our top-rated paid services, like NordVPN and Surfshark, and makes it one of the fastest free VPNs available – a major plus for both streaming and torrenting.

Server locations are another strong point. While the free version offers 12 locations (including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, the UK, and the USA), it’s fewer than the 60 available on Privado’s premium service. Still, this is above the free VPN average, beating competitors like Windscribe Free VPN, which only offers 10 locations.

I'd love to see PrivadoVPN Free expand its Netflix region compatibility and add support for Prime Video. Still, it already does more than most free VPNs when it comes to streaming performance, speed, and security.

Zoran Danilovic
VPN and cybersecurity expert

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
PrivadoVPN running on different devices
PrivadoVPN Free review: the best of the no-cost bunch
PrivadoVPN app on a mobile phone
The best free VPN in 2025
Proton VPN&#039;s server network on a laptop
Can Proton VPN Free become our top-rated free VPN again?
PrivadoVPN running on desktop computer
PrivadoVPN review: a solid all-rounder that's very low cost
VPN toggled on on an iPhone
Best free VPN for iPhone in 2025
The words &quot;Best VPN for Netflix&quot; next to a television and remote controller
The best Netflix VPN 2025
Latest in VPN Privacy & Security
PrivadoVPN running on an iPhone during TechRadar&#039;s VPN tests
Why PrivadoVPN Free is still the best free VPN for streaming
Homepage of CloudFlare website on the display of PC, url - CloudFlare.com.
"Network blocking is never going to be the solution" – Cloudflare slams anti-piracy tactics
Panels at RightsCon 2025 during a press briefing about the latest Access Now report of internet shutdowns
2024 was the worst year on record for internet freedoms – again
Vector illustration of the word Censored in a glitch distorted style
Google, Apple, and internet restriction – how Big Tech is making censorship "much worse" according to experts
Google Chrome logo on a mobile phone&#039;s screen
Why you need a VPN browser extension
Google TV onscreen interface showing streaming apps
Why do streaming services geo-restrict content?
Latest in Features
Lady Gaga sat at a press conference table for Spotify&#039;s fan event
Spotify’s press conference with Lady Gaga shows that music streaming services really do think about the fans after all
The player attacks an enemy in Judgement.
The latest PlayStation sale is here, and these are the five games under $15 / £15 I've got in my basket
PrivadoVPN running on an iPhone during TechRadar&#039;s VPN tests
Why PrivadoVPN Free is still the best free VPN for streaming
The Blades of Fire key art.
MercurySteam CEO discusses upcoming new IP Blades of Fire: 'We love third person action adventure games and we wanted to revisit the genre'
The Personalised Sound Wizard on the LG C5, showing the testing process with multiple choices on the screen
I saw the LG C5 OLED TV's new personalized sound mode in action, and it's the best AI TV feature I've seen so far
ER doctors, including Dr. Michael &quot;Robby&quot; Rabinavitch (Noah Wyle) attend to a patient in The Pitt
Max's #2 show The Pitt has left viewers breathless – here are 3 more medical dramas with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to get your heart pounding
More about vpn privacy security
Assorted streaming apps are seen on an iPhone, including Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Paramount+, Apple TV, Peacock, fuboTV, Philo, DirecTV, tubi, Pluto TV, and Plex

Why are streaming services getting better at detecting VPNs?
Google Chrome logo on a mobile phone&#039;s screen

Why you need a VPN browser extension
Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey on a beach in Luca Guadagnino&#039;s Queer

I streamed my favorite movie of 2025 so far in February – here are 9 of my favorite watches on Netflix, Prime Video, and more
See more latest
Most Popular
Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey on a beach in Luca Guadagnino&#039;s Queer
I streamed my favorite movie of 2025 so far in February – here are 9 of my favorite watches on Netflix, Prime Video, and more
Lady Gaga sat at a press conference table for Spotify&#039;s fan event
Spotify’s press conference with Lady Gaga shows that music streaming services really do think about the fans after all
Compare AI Models
What is Compare AI Models? Everything we know about the really useful AI model comparison tool
LG G5 vs LG G4 picture comparison showing butterfly
LG G5 vs LG G4: Is LG's new OLED TV the best yet?
AI Studios
What is AI Studios by DeepBrain? Everything we know about the AI avatar maker
The Blades of Fire key art.
MercurySteam CEO discusses upcoming new IP Blades of Fire: 'We love third person action adventure games and we wanted to revisit the genre'
Assorted streaming apps are seen on an iPhone, including Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Paramount+, Apple TV, Peacock, fuboTV, Philo, DirecTV, tubi, Pluto TV, and Plex
Why are streaming services getting better at detecting VPNs?
The landscape in Atomfall.
Atomfall art director breaks down the survival game's condensed Lake District setting: 'It wasn't so much about how far you travel, but how many things you see along the way'
The Personalised Sound Wizard on the LG C5, showing the testing process with multiple choices on the screen
I saw the LG C5 OLED TV's new personalized sound mode in action, and it's the best AI TV feature I've seen so far
The player attacks an enemy in Judgement.
The latest PlayStation sale is here, and these are the five games under $15 / £15 I've got in my basket