Grab these Surfshark Cyber Monday deals before it’s too late

2023 has been a bumper year for Black Friday discounts—and the good news is that the biggest VPN deals are still alive and kicking for Cyber Monday. So, if you blinked and the whole weekend went by (as they usually do), you’ve still got time to bag a bargain and shore up your digital security in time for the new year.

I’ve seen some outrageous Cyber Monday VPN deals this week, but Surfshark has really pushed the boat out. You’ll be able to get a Surfshark VPN Starter subscription for a teeny-tiny $3.99 per month for 1 year, or $1.99 per month for 2 years. Oh, and your plan will also include an extra 3 months of coverage for free—how’s that for good value?

Surfshark is one of the best VPNs you can get your hands on, and my favorite cheap VPN at any time of the year—so if you take advantage of this festive deal, you’re basically getting away with theft. It’s a great pick if you’re looking for a reliable streaming VPN, thanks to its servers dotted all over the world, and is more than quick enough to keep up with any gaming or torrenting you get up to.

Nothing good lasts forever, unfortunately, and you’ll only have until December 5, 2023, to claim this discount—so act fast.

Surfshark is a budget-friendly service that doesn’t pull punches when it comes to security—so you can rest assured that all of your devices (and your personal information) will stay safe into 2024.

Which Surfshark plan should I pick?

Head on over to the Surfshark site and you’ll see that there are a few different plans on offer. The one you go for will depend on your budget, the features you’re looking for, and how long you want to subscribe.

If you’re just interested in the VPN, then Surfshark’s Starter subscription is the way to go. You’ll have access to one of the most reliable (and speedy) services I’ve ever put to the test, and apps for pretty much every device in the house. Plus, all Surfshark plans come with unlimited simultaneous connections—which means you can secure all of your devices, all of the family’s devices, and even share the love with friends if you’re feeling generous.

Subscribe to a Starter plan for 1 year at $3.99 a month, or go for 2 years at $1.99 a month. Either way, you’ll get 3 free months of protection and be covered by a handy 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can take Surfshark for a test drive, risk-free, and claim your cash back if you’re not totally impressed.

Surfshark’s One subscription has all sorts of extra goodies included; like its Alert, Search, and Alternative ID tools. Alert lets you know if any of your details have been involved in a data leak, Search lets you sift through the web without being snooped on by ads and trackers, and Alternative ID will generate a brand new digital identity for you—which comes in handy if you’d rather not fork over your personal details each time you subscribe to a service.

Get your Surfshark One plan for 1 year at $4.09 per month, or up it to 2 years for $2.69 a month, and enjoy 4 free months of extra coverage.

Want the entire Surfshark toolkit? Then the One+ plan is your best bet. It adds Incogni to the mix, which requests the removal of your information from data brokers for you—simplifying a process that can be massively frustrating.

A One+ 1-year plan will cost you $6.49 a month, or $3.99 a month for 2 years, and also comes with a massive 5 extra months of protection.

Finally, Surfshark has also discounted its 1-month plans—which will be music to the ears of anyone who isn’t looking to jump into a long-term relationship. It’s a great way to take the service for a trial run over the holidays (and see why it’s such a staple of the VPN world.)

Interested? You’ll need to get clicking—these deals are only available until December 4, 2023.

