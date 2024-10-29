5 findings from our VPN tests that surprised us the most

VPNs are constantly improving, so we regularly re-test today's best VPN services to ensure our guides are accurate and up-to-date.

Sometimes this means adjusting stats, but more often than not we uncover significant changes for the VPNs on our radar.

Our latest round of first-hand testing has been no exception. It's prompted a shakeup in our rankings and revealed all sorts of interesting insights that we’re eager to share with you. From server expansions to customer support hiccups, here are the top five findings from our VPN re-reviews.

1. Proton VPN’s server network is going global

We're always happy to see a provider improve on a relatively weak point – and nowhere has there been a more evident improvement than Proton VPN's server network.

Proton VPN now has servers in 112 countries, making it the undisputed leader when it comes to per-country coverage, beating NordVPN at 111 and ExpressVPN at 106. Much of this growth comes from significant coverage in Africa and the Middle East, too, which other top-tier providers tend to cover more sparsely.

Proton VPN is now one of the most versatile options on the market for folks looking to do some server hopping and access geo-restricted content – but it's a great pick if you need to spoof your connection from a specific location or need a local server to join when prioritizing performance.

Proton VPN already does so much to make its service appealing to whistleblowers and users in countries with heavy internet surveillance, from the Secure Core feature which lets you route your VPN connection through another server for added security, to a Stealth protocol that obfuscates your VPN usage. Once you add a truly global presence into the mix, I think it’s clear that Proton VPN is a stellar option for users with hardcore privacy needs.

2. VPNs are getting serious about audits

Transparency is at the heart of the VPN industry – your internet data is simply too important for it not to be.

Thankfully, we've seen that today's top VPNs are taking audits more seriously. ExpressVPN, for instance, recently completed its 18th audit, focusing on its browser extension, while Proton VPN also published the results of a no-logs audit. The results of both these audits are fully available on their respective websites.

The importance of these audits cannot be overstated. Without them, there's no way to effectively verify the claims made by no log VPN providers.

We'd love to take these promises at face value – but not at the cost of some serious privacy pitfalls if they don't turn out to be true. We've seen far too many instances of less-than-trustworthy VPN providers harvesting their users' data and selling it on to third parties (and free VPNs tend to be the main culprits). Auditing is the only way forward, and it seems like the top VPNs agree with us.

It isn't just about data hygiene, either. Regular security audits ensure that VPNs are built correctly without vulnerabilities. If vulnerabilities do exist, however, they're identified during the auditing process and subsequently addressed before hackers can take advantage of them.

In an ideal world, we'd build everything right the first time, but the reality is that security flaws are practically unavoidable. Finding and fixing them should be a top priority, so don't be turned off if you find a software audit for the VPN you're considering has discovered a few. The alternative is that, without audits, these vulnerabilities will still exist and won't be fixed until it’s too late.

3. Our top VPNs can unblock pretty much everything

Just like auditing, we've found that unblocking is a top priority for today's VPN titans. We put each provider through some pretty rigorous tests to make sure they perform as they should – and we're happy to report that each one came back with full marks.

No matter which streaming VPN you go for, you'll have access to Netflix libraries from around the world, as well as sites like BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, Disney+, ITV, Channel 4, 9Now, and 10Play.

Admittedly, we did run into a few hiccups with ExpressVPN. Access to Netflix Australia and Japan was spotty during our initial testing. This was a surprise, but after retrying (and connecting to different servers) we were able to unblock the libraries.

ExpressVPN accessed Netflix US, Canada, and UK flawlessly the first time, too. We see blips like this happen from time to time, regardless of provider, so we don't think it's fair to dock points from ExpressVPN this time around.

While all of our top-rated VPNs performed perfectly, unblocking streaming platforms tends to be a major obstacle for most VPNs – for one reason or another.

Usually, it's because they use IP addresses that have already been blacklisted by the likes of Netflix and BBC iPlayer. After all, they're not a fan of a VPN's ability to bypass regional restrictions.

Only today's leading services can afford to stay ahead of the curve by buying new IP addresses and updating their services when their current IPs are blacklisted.

4. PIA's customer support fails to impress

While we were happy with Private Internet Access' actual performance as a VPN – the customer service left us cold.

Our review team encountered a total connection failure when evaluating PIA's servers and, as you'd expect, got in touch with PIA support to determine the root cause.

A support agent responded quickly and walked us through a reinstall process – but it felt like they were reading from a script instead of listening to what we were saying about the particular issue. Eventually, we were told to use an older version of the VPN, and the support agent in charge of the case simply stopped responding altogether.

We suspect that the issue has been escalated to senior developers for investigation, but the lack of proper communication left a sour taste in our mouths after what was otherwise an excellent experience with PIA's service.

Customer service is often the extra factor that propels a VPN into greatness and, as far as we can, tell PIA just doesn't stack up against the competition.

However, it's important to take this in context. PIA is one of the best cheap VPNs on the market and, let's be real, quality support staff are expensive

This is the reason why you'll pay extra for a provider like ExpressVPN. A non-insignificant part of the subscription fee goes towards ensuring that you always have access to 24/7 support.

5. Surfshark's virtual location issue has been solved

One of the more interesting findings from our tests (and some detective work) uncovered that Surfshark's virtual server locations seemed to be labeled inconsistently.

The online server list indicated that around 50 locations used virtual location hosting instead of physical servers – but only 27 of these were accurately marked as virtual in the app location browser.

We were curious to see if Surfshark was really hosting physical servers in relatively small and underserved locations like Monaco, the Isle of Man, and Jersey. So, we contacted the VPN with our concerns to see how they'd respond.

In all fairness, Surfshark immediately identified that this was a case of the client apps incorrectly displaying some virtual locations and physical servers and, as a result, updated its labeling within two days.

While it's unfortunate that this inconsistency wasn't picked up sooner by Surfshark itself, the speedy resolution showed to us that the provider is willing to respond to feedback and improve, which is always a positive sign.