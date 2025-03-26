Nissan is back to its bold best with new EV lineup that's led by a third-generation Leaf – and yes, it's an SUV

News
By published

The Leaf and Micra get a modern makeover and Tesla charging

Nissan 2026 line-up
(Image credit: Nissan)
  • Nissan will introduce three new EVs by 2026
  • The Leaf loses its hatchback styling, as it targets the SUV market
  • New Micra will be based on the Renault 5

Despite being among the first to produce a mass-market electric car in the original Leaf, Nissan has been comparatively slow in electrifying its line-up, with only the Ariya offering something fresh in recent years.

That is all about to change, as the Japanese company revealed that the next 12 months is going to be choc full of new EV releases. These will include the long-awaited third generation Nissan Leaf, as well as an electric update of the popular Micra and Juke models for Europe.

Following the trend for chunky, high-riding vehicles, Nissan has chosen to ditch the traditional hatchback silhouette of the old Leaf in favor of a more popular SUV body style. It will share the same basic underpinnings as the Ariya, riding on the same CMF-EV platform.

According to Autocar, Nissan’s European product boss, François Bailly, said that the company was aiming for a range of more than 372 miles, with a key focus on longer journeys and an aerodynamic shape that will require fewer highway breaks when covering big distances.

Nissan 2026 line-up

(Image credit: Nissan)

For North American customers, the third-generation Leaf will come with an NACS charging port, meaning customers will be able to make use of the Tesla Supercharger network – a far cry from the outdated CHAdeMO charging standard the older Leaf used.

To further bolster its electric line-up, Nissan also unveiled a smart new version of the diminutive and affordable Micra, which will be based on the same platform as the Renault 5.

According to Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s global design chief, the electric Micra was always designed to be “cuter” than the more aggressive Renault 5, sporting rounder “puppy-dog headlights”, he told Autocar.

It borrows elements from the ultra-aggressive Concept 20-23 that was revealed, unsurprisingly, in 2023. The most obvious of which being the round LED headlights. Although the huge rear wing, wild body kit and track-ready stance seem to have been softened somewhat.

Analysis: Nissan returns to its innovative roots

Nissan 2026 line-up

(Image credit: Nissan)

I think even Nissan will agree that the past few years have been quiet for the brand, with a focus on e-Power hybrid versions of existing models making up the bulk of its 'exciting' new releases.

Rewind to 2023 and the company was busy celebrating the 20th anniversary of Nissan Design Europe in London with the madcap 20-23 concept, as well as promising more creative and innovative EVs, as the company shifted towards a fully electrified line-up.

Only now is Nissan making good on those promises, with two handsome EVs that are designed to be practical, affordable and offer the sort of range that means most owners won’t have to compromise.

In addition to Micra and Leaf, the company will also unveil the third-generation Juke SUV for 2026, with styling apparently influenced by its angular Hyper Punk concept from the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.

The original Juke encapsulated the brand’s fearlessness, with polarizing styling that combined elements of jet-skis, motorcycles, sports cars and all manner of hip and happening design features. It has sold well in Europe for well over a decade and remains an integral part of the Nissan line-up.

But compared to the likes of Kia, Hyundai, Peugeot and Citroen, Nissan lacks a modern line-up of both electric and hybrid vehicles that stand out from the crowd. Peugeot, on the other hand, offers nine EVs in Europe that include hatchbacks, SUVs, estate cars and vans.

By bolstering its line-up with attractive and affordable electric vehicles that riff on some of the concepts that have got us all excited recently, it feels like Nissan is finally getting back to its bold and innovative best.

You might also like

Leon Poultney
Leon Poultney
EVs correspondent

Leon has been navigating a world where automotive and tech collide for almost 20 years, reporting on everything from in-car entertainment to robotised manufacturing plants. Currently, EVs are the focus of his attentions, but give it a few years and it will be electric vertical take-off and landing craft. Outside of work hours, he can be found tinkering with distinctly analogue motorcycles, because electric motors are no replacement for an old Honda inline four.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Hybrid & Electric Vehicles
Nissan 2026 line-up
Nissan is back to its bold best with new EV lineup that's led by a third-generation Leaf – and yes, it's an SUV
An aerial view of an Instavolt Superhub for charging electric vehicles
Forget gas stations – EV charging Superhubs are using solar power to solve the most annoying thing about electric motoring
Tesla Model Y 2025
Tesla’s EU sales are in freefall as VW races ahead, but the Model Y could change all that
Tesla Roadster 2
Tesla is still taking deposits on its long overdue Roadster, despite promising it would arrive in 2020
Citroen 2CV
The retro EV resurgence is in full swing, as Citroen confirms the iconic 2CV will return with batteries
Tesla Model 3 2025
I’ve driven the Tesla Model 3, but Elon Musk is making it hard for us all to love the brand
Latest in News
Garmin clippd integration
Garmin's golf watches just got a big software integration upgrade to help you improve your game
Robert Downey Jr reveals himself as Doctor Doom to a delighted crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Marvel is currently making a major announcement about Avengers: Doomsday's cast on YouTube, and I think it's going to be a long-winded reveal
Samsung QN90F on yellow background
Samsung announces US prices for its 2025 mini-LED TV lineup, and it’s good and bad news
Nintendo Switch Lite
Forget the Nintendo Switch 2, the original Switch is getting one last hurrah in a surprise Nintendo Direct tomorrow
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colors seemingly revealed in new video, and there’s another sign of an imminent launch
Microsoft Copiot Studio deep reasoning and agent flows
Microsoft reveals OpenAI-powered Copilot AI agents to bosot your work research and data analysis
More about hybrid electric vehicles
An aerial view of an Instavolt Superhub for charging electric vehicles

Forget gas stations – EV charging Superhubs are using solar power to solve the most annoying thing about electric motoring
Tesla Model Y 2025

Tesla’s EU sales are in freefall as VW races ahead, but the Model Y could change all that
Apple WWDC 2025 announced

3 things Apple needs to do at WWDC 2025 to save Apple Intelligence, and why I'm convinced it will
See more latest
Most Popular
Garmin clippd integration
Garmin's golf watches just got a big software integration upgrade to help you improve your game
Samsung QN90F on yellow background
Samsung announces US prices for its 2025 mini-LED TV lineup, and it’s good and bad news
Microsoft Copiot Studio deep reasoning and agent flows
Microsoft reveals OpenAI-powered Copilot AI agents to bosot your work research and data analysis
Nintendo Switch Lite
Forget the Nintendo Switch 2, the original Switch is getting one last hurrah in a surprise Nintendo Direct tomorrow
Image of Naoe in AC Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows best graphics settings for PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X
Robert Downey Jr reveals himself as Doctor Doom to a delighted crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Marvel is currently making a major announcement about Avengers: Doomsday's cast on YouTube, and I think it's going to be a long-winded reveal
Representational image depecting cybersecurity protection
Third-party security issues could be the biggest threat facing your business
Promotional image for Malcolm in the Middle featuring the original cast playing golf
Malcolm in the Middle's Disney+ revival gets underway as the series finds its cast – here's which characters are returning
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colors seemingly revealed in new video, and there’s another sign of an imminent launch
Group of people meeting
Inflexible work policies are pushing tech workers to quit