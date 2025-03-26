Nissan is back to its bold best with new EV lineup that's led by a third-generation Leaf – and yes, it's an SUV

Nissan will introduce three new EVs by 2026

The Leaf loses its hatchback styling, as it targets the SUV market

New Micra will be based on the Renault 5

Despite being among the first to produce a mass-market electric car in the original Leaf, Nissan has been comparatively slow in electrifying its line-up, with only the Ariya offering something fresh in recent years.

That is all about to change, as the Japanese company revealed that the next 12 months is going to be choc full of new EV releases. These will include the long-awaited third generation Nissan Leaf, as well as an electric update of the popular Micra and Juke models for Europe.

Following the trend for chunky, high-riding vehicles, Nissan has chosen to ditch the traditional hatchback silhouette of the old Leaf in favor of a more popular SUV body style. It will share the same basic underpinnings as the Ariya, riding on the same CMF-EV platform.

According to Autocar, Nissan’s European product boss, François Bailly, said that the company was aiming for a range of more than 372 miles, with a key focus on longer journeys and an aerodynamic shape that will require fewer highway breaks when covering big distances.

(Image credit: Nissan)

For North American customers, the third-generation Leaf will come with an NACS charging port, meaning customers will be able to make use of the Tesla Supercharger network – a far cry from the outdated CHAdeMO charging standard the older Leaf used.

To further bolster its electric line-up, Nissan also unveiled a smart new version of the diminutive and affordable Micra, which will be based on the same platform as the Renault 5.

According to Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s global design chief, the electric Micra was always designed to be “cuter” than the more aggressive Renault 5, sporting rounder “puppy-dog headlights”, he told Autocar.

It borrows elements from the ultra-aggressive Concept 20-23 that was revealed, unsurprisingly, in 2023. The most obvious of which being the round LED headlights. Although the huge rear wing, wild body kit and track-ready stance seem to have been softened somewhat.

Analysis: Nissan returns to its innovative roots

(Image credit: Nissan)

I think even Nissan will agree that the past few years have been quiet for the brand, with a focus on e-Power hybrid versions of existing models making up the bulk of its 'exciting' new releases.

Rewind to 2023 and the company was busy celebrating the 20th anniversary of Nissan Design Europe in London with the madcap 20-23 concept, as well as promising more creative and innovative EVs, as the company shifted towards a fully electrified line-up.

Only now is Nissan making good on those promises, with two handsome EVs that are designed to be practical, affordable and offer the sort of range that means most owners won’t have to compromise.

In addition to Micra and Leaf, the company will also unveil the third-generation Juke SUV for 2026, with styling apparently influenced by its angular Hyper Punk concept from the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.

The original Juke encapsulated the brand’s fearlessness, with polarizing styling that combined elements of jet-skis, motorcycles, sports cars and all manner of hip and happening design features. It has sold well in Europe for well over a decade and remains an integral part of the Nissan line-up.

But compared to the likes of Kia, Hyundai, Peugeot and Citroen, Nissan lacks a modern line-up of both electric and hybrid vehicles that stand out from the crowd. Peugeot, on the other hand, offers nine EVs in Europe that include hatchbacks, SUVs, estate cars and vans.

By bolstering its line-up with attractive and affordable electric vehicles that riff on some of the concepts that have got us all excited recently, it feels like Nissan is finally getting back to its bold and innovative best.