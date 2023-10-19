Nissan's Hyper Punk concept EV is a content creator's studio on wheels

We have already been treated to concept cars for adventurers, palatial interiors that double-up as a living room, and luxurious people movers that can sense the occupants’ emotions. Now, Nissan is appealing to the social media generation with its Hyper Punk concept.

Produced for the upcoming Japan Mobility Show (formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show), this in-yer-face concept features plenty of polygonal surfaces to its exterior and massive 23-inch wheels with a unique triangular light design running through the middle.

But it is inside where this concept really comes to life, as it is a "next-generation crossover that inspires self-expression in all worlds". This is a nod towards the onboard cameras that can capture the scenery around the car and use AI to convert this live feed to overlay Manga-style scenery or graphic patterns on three screens that are dotted around the driver.

(Image credit: Nissan)

According to Nissan, this creates a space "where reality and the world of the metaverse merges". We’re not exactly sure how safe that would be in reality, but looking at cute animals and battling kung-fu characters beats staring at backed-up traffic.

More than simply being a fantastically futuristic SUV, the Hyper Punk concept is also a content creation studio on wheels. There's internet connectivity inside, so occupants can link smartphones, tables and laptops to post video and share imagery online.

What’s more, this concept features similar tech to that mentioned on the recent Hyper Tourer model, where AI and headrest biosensors detect the driver's mood and automatically select the right music and lighting, "boosting the driver's energy and creativity".

(Image credit: Nissan)

The shape of things to come?

Parking the biosensors, AI and metaverse-merging concepts for a minute, the Hyper Punk concept could give us the clearest insight yet into what the upcoming electric Juke might look like from the Japanese marque.

Currently, Nissan's popular compact crossover is available in hybrid form, but the brand has said it is pushing for full electrification of its line-up in the coming five or so years. It seems a no-brainer, then, that Nissan will either replace current Juke with a dedicated EV model, or release an electric version bearing the same badge.

This concept appears to pack very similar proportions to current Juke, potentially hinting that a future electric compact crossover might feature some of its origami-styled elements inside and polygonal surfaces on the exterior.