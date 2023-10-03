Tesla Cybertruck interior and rocket-like acceleration revealed in leaked videos

Tesla has repeatedly failed to meet its own proposed release dates for its futuristic electric pick-up truck, meaning potential owners have had to wait with baited breath to see Cybertruck on the road, explore its interior and generally get a feel for what it might be like to own one.

Originally due out in 2021, Elon Musk has stated he expects that the first deliveries to a select few customers will happen before 2023 comes to a close. So before then, we’ve had to rely on yet more spy photos and candid video clips taken by the eagle-eyed general public.

One such video has surfaced online that features audio and captions in Russian, which reveals arguably the best look at the interior and infotainment system in action thus far. With the Cybertruck parked, the video reveals a reversing camera view on the large touchscreen that is taking feeds from both rear and side view cameras.

Electrek points out that there is still no around-view camera, something that many other cars have but Tesla currently does not. The shaky leaked video then gives a whistle-stop tour of the user interface, navigating around on a digital map.

A battery indicator suggests that the vehicle has 84 per cent remaining, but there’s no indication of what kind of range that equates to. The video’s host then prods at the battery percentage figure with no result.

Interestingly, the menu screen also has a prompt that states “swipe to change gears”, suggesting the Cybertruck will lack a manual gear selector and possible indicator stalks, as seen in the Tesla Model S and Model X.

The fact that you can clearly see a number of trailing wires throughout the front of the cabin, to us at least, suggests that this Cybertruck is still undergoing some form of testing while hooked up to diagnostic equipment - meaning it is unlikely to be in any final production shape.

The Cybertruck also looks pretty quick

In the second of a swathe of recent 'candid' videos (this one posted by Stumby on Cybertruck Owners’ Club) , we get a good look at the electric pick-up accelerating from a standstill.

Slated to come with either one, two or three electric motors, Tesla claims the most powerful Cybertruck models can happily accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 130mph.

The fact this video is clearly being filmed from a Tesla, with its owner fawning over the Cybertruck, has led some internet commentators to suggest it was staged.

Regardless, there’s no denying the Cybertruck looks fast. It’s just a shame its expected delivery date won’t be as rapid.