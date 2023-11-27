Cyber Monday dash cam deals: the best sales you can shop right now

Cyber Monday dash cam deals are live now, offering incredible savings on the dash cams from every major manufacturer on the market, with many dropping down to their lowest prices all ever.

Cyber Monday deals are a great way to save money on expensive tech purchases, and dash cams deals this time of year make investing in the security for your vehicle and person that comes with the best dash cam as painless as possible with savings on brands like Nextbase and 70mai.

Shoppers in the UK, for instance, can grab the Nextbase 222XR for under £100 at Amazon, or buy one dash cam get one half price at Nextbase, while in the US, the 70mai Omni is only $159.99 at Amazon, bringing the world's first 360-degree dash cam down to its lowest price ever.

I'll be updating this page with the best Cyber Monday dash cam deals as I find them, so do keep checking in for the best discounts.

Best Cyber Monday dash cam deals in the US

Nextbase iQ (1K): was $499 now $449 at Nextbase

Save $50: Launched last month, the brand new and world's smartest dash cam gets its first discounted price. There's $50 off any of the versions, starting from $449 for the Full HD 1080p version up to $649 for the 4K flagship, available from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday. In our iQ review we described Nextbase's latest and greatest dash cam as 'the best add-on car security solution yet'. It's still expensive and you need an additional subscription to realize its full potential, but you'll struggle to find a more versatile camera for your vehicle.

70mai dash cam Omni (128GB): was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

The world's first 360-degree dash cam, the Omni features a Full HD 1080p rotating camera that can record the front view or cabin of your vehicle, controlled by the free app. One neat feature is the AI motion tracking mode that can follow and record a detected subject that lingers for too long by your parked vehicle. The dash cam has built-in MMC storage and this Amazon deal is for the 128GB version, while 32GB and 64GB versions are available on the 70mai website.

Wolfbox G840S: Was $199.99 now $101.99 at Amazon

A 'mirror' dash cam with a difference, the Wolfbox G840S wraps around and covers your rearview mirror with a 12-inch touch display that can simultaneously show the 4K front camera with 170-degree view and the Full HD 1080p rear camera with 140-degree view, both of which are included in this kit. TechRadar hasn't tested this camera, but it is reviewed well online and has received a sizeable discount, and dropped to lowest ever price of $101.99 over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

It's one of the tiniest dash cams you'll ever see and barely the size of a key fob, but the Garmin Mini 2 is a capable on board camera that captures high-quality HD footage. It puts a focus on simplicity and has a useful set of voice control commands, a handy smartphone app, while the camera is easy to swap out if you own multiple vehicles. The Mini 2 forgoes features like a touchscreen display in favor of being so small it hides neatly behind your car’s rear-view mirror, and you can grab it now for less than $100 from Amazon.

Vantrue E1: was £149.99 now $99.98 at Amazon

The single-camera Vantrue E1 got a glowing TechRadar review, thanks to its compact design, 160-degree lens, and 2.5K video recording with an option to double the frame rate at Full HD 1080p. It also benefits from GPS, Wi-Fi, decent smartphone and computer applications, a magnetic quick-release windscreen mount, and an included remote control. You'll need to purchase a microSD card separately, while we recommend the £20 polarizing lens filter, too, however the E1 is now under $100 after its price was slashed again. The E1 'Lite' version is on sale too for $71.98 and is a decent alternative if its lower resolution Full HD video is enough for you.

Vantrue E3: was $359.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

Built to the same look and design as the highly-rated single-camera Vantrue E1 (that also features in this deals round up), this three-camera dash cam can simultaneously record the front at a wider-than normal 160-degrees in 2K resolution, rear (1080p) and interior cabin (1080p), plus it features GPS, 5GHz Wi-Fi, voice control and a parking monitor. This three-camera kit's sale price is edging down from last year to a particularly low price. Top stuff.

Vantrue N2 Pro: was $199.99 now $118.97 at Amazon

The Vantrue N2 Pro is a refreshingly simple dual-view dash cam designed for taxi and rideshare drivers. It records the road ahead and the interior of your car in 1080p Full HD. There’s no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, but we would argue that these, and the smartphone app they usually connect to, are often unnecessary additions to dashboard cameras. The N2 Pro isn’t the best-looking dash cam around, but it records clear, sharp video and is very easy to use. It lacks GPS, but that can be added with Vantrue’s optional windscreen mount. This is a record-equalling low price for the N2 Pro

Miofive 4K Dash Cam: was $129.99 now $90.99 at Amazon

This single 4K dash cam received top marks in our full Miofive 4K dash cam review thanks to its easy setup, sharp 4K video, internal memory, and slim form factor. It’s easy to use, has the option of driver alerts and the app delivers added functionality, letting you squeeze even more performance from its stylish design. It now receives a 30% discount that drops the price to the lowest we've ever seen of $90.99. Five star product, five star bargain.

Miofive Dual Dash Cam: was $249.99 now $174.99 at Amazon

Building on the Miofive 4K dash cam, the Miofive Dual Dash Cam adds a separate second 2K camera that can capture the rear view of your car, or ride-share drivers might opt to position it as an internal facing camera instead. The camera is super easy to set up, has a slick UI and logical file storage that makes locating those all-important moments a breeze. It gets a 30% discount for Cyber Monday and a record low price of $175.

70mai A810 : was $179.99 now $143.99 at Amazon

This dual dash cam has a front facing 4K camera and Full HD rear cam, both of which can record HDR video and night vision. You also get built-in GPS and 24-hour parking surveillance features and real time viewing on your smartphone via 70mai's app. There's now 20% off this flagship model over Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday dash cam deals in the UK

Thinkware X1000: was £269 now £189 at Amazon

In our best dash cams guide, we rate the Thinkware X1000 as the best for ease of use; with a large 3.5-inch touchscreen and icon-based interface, it is simple to configure and there’s no need to rely on a smartphone partner app. You get a front and a rear facing, both of which boast 2 K (1440p) resolution, and UK shoppers can reap the benefit of this better than usual deal that amount to 30% off. We recommend hard wiring this dash cam, it comes with the cable but you'll need to source the skilled hands to fit it.

Miofive 4K Dash Cam: was £149.99 now £104.99 at Amazon

This single 4K dash cam received a 5* award in our full Miofive 4K dash cam review thanks to its easy setup, sharp 4K video, internal memory, and sleek design. With a £45 price reduction, it now offers great value, too. You'll struggle to find a better single-camera dash cam for the money.

Miofive Dual Dash Cam: was £249.99 now £157.49 at Amazon

Building on the Miofive 4K dash cam, the Miofive Dual Dash Cam adds a separate second 2K camera that can capture the rear view of your car, or ride-share drivers might opt to position it as an internal facing camera instead. The camera is super easy to set up, has a slick UI and logical file storage that makes locating those all-important moments a breeze. A 37% discount beats any deal for this dash cam whose previous low price was £174.99.

Nextbase 222 standalone: was £89.99 now £75 at Amazon

This budget friendly dash cam is available in single camera (222), dual camera wireless (222X), and dual camera wired (222XR) kits, and this deal is for the single camera wireless option that packs a Full HD front facing camera with 140-degree field of view. It offer easy installation, a crisp 2.5-inch touchscreen and is plenty enough for most drivers, though if you have a little extra it's worth considering the dual-camera 222XR version (below).

Nextbase 222XR was £149.99 now £89.95 at Amazon

Save £50: Alternatively to the Nextbase 222 standalone version, the wired camera 222 XR version is also reduced ahead of Cyber Monday. This dual-camera bundle initially dropped to £112, but it's now at an equalling record-low price of £89.95 With easy installation, crisp 2.5-inch and 1080p video, we described it as 'the perfect dash cam for drives on a budget in our Nextbase 222 review.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2: was £119.99 now £99.99 at Argos

It's one of the tiniest dash cams you'll ever see and barely the size of a key fob, but the Garmin Mini 2 is a capable on board camera that captures high-quality HD footage. It puts a focus on simplicity and has a useful set of voice control commands, a handy smartphone app, while the camera is easy to swap out if you own multiple vehicles. The Mini 2 forgoes features like a touchscreen display in favor of being so small it hides neatly behind your car’s rear-view mirror, and you can grab it now for less than £100 from Argos, though a micro SD isn't included as standard.

Vantrue E1: was £159.99 now £99.99

We awarded the Vantrue E1 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, thanks to its compact design, 160-degree lens, and 2.5K video recording. It's well specced, with GPS, Wi-Fi, apps, a magnetic quick-release windscreen mount, and a remote control, and this Amazon deal brings it down to below £100. Bargain!

Vantrue N2 Pro: was £169.99 now £119.99

The Vantrue N2 Pro is a simple dual-view dash cam which records the road ahead and the interior of your car in 1080p Full HD. It's not the best-looking dash cam around, but it records clear, sharp video and is very easy to use. Apply the £40-off voucher to bring it down to £119 at Amazon.

Nextbase 522GW (front and rear): was £269 now £199 at Halfords

Save: £70: The Nextbase 522GW is a feature-packed dash cam with 2K video (1440p), SOS calling and Alexa integration. It may be bulkier and pricier (including a subscription) than many alternatives, but its magnetic mounting and 3-inch screen makes it a breeze to setup and use, and you get stellar video quality. Halfords has now slashed the price of the front and rear camera combo to less than £200.

Cyber Monday dash cam deals 2023: FAQs

(Image credit: Future)

Where are the best dash cam Cyber Monday deals? Amazon US and Amazon UK is a great source for dash cams on Cyber Monday, consistently holding a wide range of mirrorless camera stock from the likes Nextbase, Garmin, Nexar, Viofo and Miofive. If you have Amazon Prime you can often get next-day delivery. In the US, the likes of Best Buy, Target and Walmart can offer alternative brands, plus sometimes undercut Amazon's prices. For UK shoppers, the best Amazon alternatives are Halfords plus leading consumer electronics sites Currys and Argos.



Alternatively, you can check out our guide to the best dash cams for our recommendations and all of the latest prices.