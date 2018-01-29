Nokia 6 (2017) review

The Nokia 6 is comfortably the most accomplished of the launch trio of new Nokia phones. If you can stretch to the quite reasonable price tag it’s the Nokia phone we’d recommend you go for thanks to its Full HD display, tidy performance and solid camera.

Nokia phones have returned. The once-iconic phone brand is back in business thanks to Finnish startup HMD signing a 10-year licensing deal to stick the Nokia name on smartphones and tablets, and the Nokia 6 is the main attraction in its trio of launch devices.

While the Nokia 6 was the most high-spec handset at its launch, it’s still firmly a budget offering, with an eye-catchingly low price tag coupled with an alluring all-metal design.

The phone boasts a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 430 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 16MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, fingerprint scanner and a 3,000mAh battery – all of which looks rather good on paper.

For those looking for a more flagship handset sporting the Nokia name, there's the Nokia 8. It's also worth noting there's a new version of the Nokia 6 in China, but it's not currently available in the west.

Performance upgrades include extra RAM and an improved chipset, so it may be worth waiting until the new version of the Nokia 6 launches if it comes to the US, UK or Australia soon.

Nokia 6 price and availability

Launch price: £199.99 ($229, AU$399)

Current price: £199.99 ($229, AU$399)

Nokia 6 release date was August 2, 2017 in both the US and UK

The Nokia 6 costs £199.99 ($229, AU$399) SIM-free, which drops it into a rather affordable category in the market, and looking at the spec sheet it gives you a decent amount of bang for your buck.

That price puts it above both the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5, but not by much, and it's worth considering this phone as well if you're looking at the other two.

In the US it’s available in three colors – copper, black and silver – while in the UK you get an additional blue option. Those in Australia can only buy the black and silver versions, which is a bit of a shame for those looking for a bold shade.

Design and display

Premium all-metal unibody design looks and feels impressive

Flat edges means it's not the most comfortable in the hand

5.5-inch full HD screen looks good and is great for gaming

The Nokia 6 is crafted from a single block of aluminum, and the result is a phone which feels far more premium than its budget price tag.

It doesn’t do anything particularly clever or different in terms of design, though, with elements of older Nokia smartphones recognisable here.

There’s a comforting weight to the handset, and while its 154 x 75.8 x 7.85mm body makes it a sizeable presence in the hand it’s still easy to use.

We found the flat sides and sharp corners of the Nokia 6 aren’t as comfortable on the palms as phones with rounded edges – like the Nokia 5 and 3 – and this is noticeable if you hold it in one hand for an extended period of time.

Nokia 6 design gallery

Compared to the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, two of its closest rivals, the Nokia 6 is much better looking, so if style is important to you then this is a phone you’ll want to consider.

The power/lock and volume keys are easy to hit on the right of the phone, and Nokia has also included a 3.5mm headphone jack up top, while a micro USB port resides next to a single internal speaker on the base of the handset.

Considering the price of the phone, it’s nice to see a fingerprint scanner (which doubles as the home key) on the front of the Nokia 6, flanked by touch-sensitive back and multi-tasking keys. The scanner is responsive and works well, although there is a momentary pause between you presenting your finger and the phone unlocking and waking.

Meanwhile, the large 5.5-inch full HD display is bright and clear with decent viewing angles, and it’s more than good enough for a handset in the bracket the Nokia 6 falls into.

It means video playback and gaming are comfortable, with plenty of space for on-screen controls.