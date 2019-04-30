Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro controller review

The Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro offers a lot for those after a secondary or replacement gamepad: a larger, more ergonomic shape than a traditional DualShock controller, a sleek black/gray design, and a lot of options for button mapping and customization.

Developed by gaming accessory specialist Nacon with eSports in mind, the Unlimited Pro is compatible with PlayStation 4 consoles – and PCs, for those wanting a controller input over a mouse and keyboard.

Third-party peripherals are often less reliable than in-house hardware – Nintendo's propensity to brick consoles using unofficial kit being one notable example. But there's also plenty worthwhile kit to be found, and the Unlimited Pro Controller is officially licensed by Sony, so there's no doubt it will work with your PS4, PS4 Pro, or PC.

If you're doing some recon on the Nacon, we've got everything you need to know before making a purchase.

Design and features

So what does a controller like the Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro give you that you don't have already? If you're playing on a PS4 or PS4 Pro, you'll likely already have the DualShock 4 controller that ships with the console. (As mentioned, you can also use the Nacon controller for PC games, though not using the PS4’s Remote Play feature, which is specific to the DualShock 4.)

Compared to the DualShock 4, the Unlimited Pro has a lot more bulk, and is designed to more closely fit the shape of your hands. It also forgoes colored shape buttons (square, cross, triangle, circle) in favor of a sleek gray aesthetic. Where the DualShock aims to fit all sizes of hands, and keep its inputs highly visible, this is a more grown-up toy.

(Image: © TechRadar)

The Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller comes with the kind of hard case you'd expect for a pair of over-ear headphones, making it handy for travel; it feels like it could take a good knock, and has moulded indents to keep the controller firmly in place during transit.

Inside the case is a mesh pouch containing a USB to USB-C charging cable (3m), a USB Bluetooth receiver, and a dust cloth for wiping down the controller.

You also get a number of parts for customizing the size and shape of the controller's joysticks. Each joystick easily comes apart with a small tug, allowing you to replace the shaft of the joystick with something heavier, or use a convex rubber cap instead of the default concave option (the latter usually offers better grip, but it's left up to you). There are even 10g, 14g and 16g weights that slip in under the controller’s rear grips to weigh it down more in your hand.

(Image: © TechRadar)

While all of the primary inputs are there – dual joysticks, D-pad, PS button, touchpad, share and option buttons, and the like – there are also four additional, programmable buttons along the back of the controller. Named S1, S2, S3, and S4, these replace the two programmable paddles on the rear of the Revolution Pro models.

These ‘S’ buttons can be mapped to existing inputs, giving you a back-door way of throwing a sly grenade, crouching, or launching a melee attack without taking your thumbs off the joysticks – a valuable option during a fast-paced shooter like Call of Duty or the upcoming Doom Eternal .

What's most impressive is being able to map these using only the controller: if you hold down the profile button for three seconds you can then select an 'S' button, and then press the other button whose functionality you want to copy over.

(Image: © TechRadar)

You can create more extensive presets in Racon's PC app, which allows you to remap the rest of the buttons (PS button excluded) and alter the sensitivity of the joysticks. Our only real disappointment is that you need to install the app on PC to make your own presets (via the Nacon Gaming website), with no option to do so through the PS4 console.

Performance

The Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller is a treat to use. The bulked-out shape and rubber grips make it well suited to long play sessions without cramp or discomfort, with hair-triggers and spacious joysticks that allow for far more precise control, along with the button mapping to make your controller work to your preferences; not to mention the option to swap between wired or wireless play, so you're not stuck waiting for the thing to charge before being able to play again.

The Nacon controller is perfect for shooters, then, where you may need to swap between different mapping presets when you switch to a new weapon or loadout in the heat of battle, while the overall comfort and quality of the build makes it a joy to use for anything from resource management sims to 2D platformers (we sunk a good few hours into Rayman Legends to make sure...).

(Image: © TechRadar)

The LED markers also prove handy for easily tracking what mode and settings are currently enabled on the controller: a blue ring of light around the right joystick for Mode 1's default play, a red ring for jumping between Mode 2's preset profiles on the fly, while additional LED indicators show the battery level and whether the microphone is muted (mode 3 is just the second mode for use on PC, and turns the ring an eye-catching violet.)

Verdict

For the majority of gamers out there, the standard DualShock 4 controller that shipped with your console is likely to be enough for your needs. Those unused to the complexity of surplus buttons, meanwhile, may find the Nacon’s rear buttons hard to find or identify during gameplay, as you'll need to use fingers that usually only have to grip the sides of the controller.

But for those wanting that extra edge for online play, more control over their button inputs, or just an extra level of comfort for long sessions, the Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller is great bet – and with the quality of materials to make this a third-party controller worthy of its official PlayStation stamp.

All image credits: TechRadar