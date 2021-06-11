Eufy Indoor Security Camera 2K review

The Eufy Indoor Security Camera 2K is an affordable home security device that records detailed footage day and night. Simple to use, it offers the flexibility of both local and cloud storage, and can even soothe your pets if they’re home alone. HomeKit integration doesn’t live up to expectations, and the camera won’t win any awards for style – but it’s a good buy if you’re on a budget.

Two-minute review

Eufy, by Anker – a brand well-known for tech peripherals such as USB cables and power banks – may be a relative newcomer to the home security market. Nevertheless, it has quickly made a name for itself as an affordable home security camera firm that gives rivals Arlo and Ring a run for their money.

The Eufy Indoor Security Camera 2K is one of the most affordable home security cameras the brand offers. The compact wired unit will record footage if it detects motion or sound, and push out a notification to your smartphone. You can either log in and watch a live feed from the camera, or review the video at a later date.

Where Eufy really outshines its rivals is in the inclusion of a microSD card slot, which provides you with the option to store footage locally without the need to subscribe to a cloud storage plan. It even offers on-device AI that can identify whether the source of the motion is caused by a human or a pet – another feature that rival Arlo charges to access. However, Eufy does offer a cloud storage plan, if this is your preference. The camera comes with a one-month free trial that lets you review footage for up to 14 days after it’s recorded. When that expires, you’ll be charged $2.99 (around £2.10 or AU$3.90) per month. You’re billed in US dollars, so the sum will change as the exchange rate fluctuates.

The Eufy Indoor Security Camera 2K records footage in, unsurprisingly, 2K, which is a jump in resolution over the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera. The footage is in color during the day and, thanks to infrared, is in black-and-white at night. The camera has a 125-degree field of view and includes a microphone and speaker so you can converse with anyone in your home through the app.

In addition, integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit mean you can use a compatible smart display, or TV connected to a HomeKit hub, to review the camera’s feed. However, you’re restricted to Full HD rather than 2K video. Voice assistant integration ensures the camera can be used in home automation routines, too.

At $39.99 / £37.99 / AU$99.95, the Eufy Indoor Security Camera 2K is one of most affordable devices on the market, and with the added bonus of local storage and 2K video, it’s ideal for those who want detailed footage of their home without the burden of on-going costs.

Eufy indoor security camera 2K price and availability



List price: $39.99 / £37.99 / AU$99.95

The Eufy Indoor Security Camera 2K will set you back $39.99 / £37.99 / AU$99.95. It’s available worldwide through Eufy’s website and other online retailers, including Amazon.

As we’ve already mentioned, the camera offers storage both locally and through Eufy’s cloud storage offering. A free one-month trial is included with the camera, after which you’ll be charged $2.99 (around £2.10 or AU$3.90) per month. Note that you’ll be billed in US dollars, so expect this amount to fluctuate slightly as the exchange rate changes.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Design



Mains powered

microSD card slot for local storage

Compact design

The Eufy Indoor Security Camera 2K is a compact home security device measuring 2.17 x 2.17 x 4.09 inches / 5.5 x 5.5 x 10.4cm (w x d x h). The free-standing device has a circular base and a 1.57-inch / 4cm stem, although it comes with a mounting kit if you want to fix it to a ceiling or wall.

A ball-and-socket joint connects the stem to the main camera module, where you’ll find the 125-degree camera lens with an LED below. The light illuminates blue when monitoring and red when recording, although this can be switched off, if you prefer.

The microSD card slot – which accepts cards up to 128GB in size – can be found on the right-hand side of the main camera module, while a speaker and sync button for set-up reside on the back of the device. According to Eufy, a 32GB card will hold up to eight months of footage (based on 30 events a day, with each lasting 20 seconds).

The Eufy Indoor Security Camera 2K is relatively simple to set up. Once you’ve downloaded the app and created an account, you’ll need to scan a QR code on the bottom of the camera and follow the steps on-screen to connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. Don’t forget to insert a microSD card and format it, too, if you hope to use local storage.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Performance



Clear, detailed footage

125-degree field of view is narrower than other cameras

Can play pre-recorded messages to pets

During testing, the Eufy Indoor Security Camera 2K recorded clear, detailed footage both during the day and at night. Daytime video is captured in color, but the lack of any built-in light to illuminate a scene means that footage recorded at night is in black-and-white. Note, too, there’s a slight fish-eye effect on the footage, but not so much that it detracts from the detail in the video.

At 125 degrees, the Eufy Indoor Security Camera 2K has one of the narrowest fields of view on the market. When compared to the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera, which is five degrees wider, we did lose a small section of the room in capture. However, for most homes it should still be sufficiently wide.

The camera was quick to alert us when motion or sound was detected, and the built-in AI was accurate when it came to identifying whether the source of the motion was a human, pet or something else. We were impressed with the Pet command feature that will play a pre-recorded voice clip if an animal is detected in the camera’s field of view.

There are a range of modes that allow you to arm or disarm some or all of your Eufy cameras at the same time. In addition, you can set a schedule for when the camera should be recording to use a geofence to arm and disarm them automatically.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

App



Easy to navigate

Integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit

Activate a geofence or create a recording schedule

The Eufy Security app is easy to navigate and, like many of the best home security cameras, ensures you can see a list of devices and a snapshot of the most recent motion detection as soon as you open the app. From this screen you can also choose to snooze notifications for set durations, plus access the most common settings for each camera – such as creating activity zones, so you’re only notified about motion in these sections, reducing unwanted alerts.

Want to see past footage in chronological order? Then head to the Events tab, while the Security section allows you to control how a camera behaves when you're home or away. There’s also an Explore tab that provides more details on Eufy products.

On top of that, the camera offers integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit, so you can view the Eufy’s live feed on a smart display or TV with a compatible streaming device attached. It’s worth noting that if you do use HomeKit integration, the camera’s footage is restricted to Full HD only. We were also disappointed that to set up cloud storage, we had to head to Eufy’s website from a browser – it can’t be activated through the app.

Should I buy the Eufy indoor security camera 2K?

Buy it if...

You’re on a budget

At $39.99 / £37.99 / AU$99.95, the Eufy Indoor Security Camera 2K is one of the most affordable indoor security cameras on the market, and ideal for those on a budget.

You want local storage

With a microSD card slot and the ability to store up to eight months of footage (based on 30 events a day, with each lasting 20 seconds) on a 32GB card, the Eufy Indoor Security Camera 2K will suit those who want local storage, rather than forking out for a monthly subscription.

You have other Eufy devices

The Eufy Indoor Security Camera 2K uses the same app as other Eufy home security devices, so if you already have other Eufy products, or anticipate buying them, it makes sense to choose this as your wired indoor security camera.



Don't buy it if...

You want a flexible security camera

Eufy offers plenty of battery-powered home security cameras that can be placed anywhere – but this isn’t one of them. If you want a more versatile security camera, then look elsewhere.

You take privacy seriously

A privacy shutter is often a must-have feature for those who worry about a home security camera watching and listening all the time. Unfortunately, one isn’t included on the Eufy Indoor Security Camera 2K. If this is a priority, then this isn’t the camera for you.

You want a stylish device

Affordable and functional, yes, but stylish? Unfortunately, this is the one box the Eufy Indoor Security Camera 2K doesn’t tick.



First reviewed: June 2021