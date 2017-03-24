Trending
 

You could bag a bargain in the UK PlayStation Store’s 10th birthday sale

By Gaming  

PlayStation Plus members get bigger discounts

null

The UK PlayStation Store is turning 10 and, like the friend that always throws a great party without the expectation of an expensive gift in return, to celebrate it’s doling out discounts on many top games. 

It’s not all first-party titles (it’s a 10th birthday, not a 21st) but there are plenty of good discounts to be had on must-haves like Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us. Things are even better for PlayStation Plus members, as they get even deeper discounts.

So, if you’ve not picked up the latest smash-hit adventure starring Nathan Drake, you can get Uncharted 4 for just £19.99 (or £15.49 if you’re a PS Plus member). Don’t much care for adventure but love a good scare? Until Dawn is going for only £15.99 (or £12.99 for PS Plus members). 

It’s not just PS4 titles, either – if you still have your PS3, PSP or PS Vita to hand you can get great discounts on titles like Crash Bandicoot ahead of its upcoming remaster for just £1.99. 

You can find the full list of discounts, which is 12 pages long, by visiting the PlayStation Store. 

See more Gaming news