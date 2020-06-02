Xiaomi Mi Band 5 release date confirmed and first image leaked

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has been rumored for a while and it looks set to be a feature-packed and much cheaper alternative to a Fitbit. But it won’t just be a rumor for much longer, as the company has revealed that the wearable will be announced on June 11.

That date was posted on Weibo (a Chinese social network) by one of Xiaomi’s official accounts, and while the post didn’t reveal much else, a leaker has shared some details.

Xiaoyi MAX, also posting on Weibo, claimed that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will have a “remote camera function”, presumably meaning you can use it to control the shutter on your smartphone’s camera.

(Image credit: Xiaoyi MAX)

Alongside that claim they also shared a render (above) that looks like it might be official marketing material. It shows what’s seemingly the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 in black with the screen off and a design that appears very similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

The source also reiterated things that we’ve heard before, including the presence of a larger screen (rumored to be 1.2 inches, up from 0.95 inches on the Xiaomi Mi Band 4), Amazon Alexa support, NFC available globally (where the previous model only offered it in the Chinese version), a narrower border around the screen, and an SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen concentration.

Aside from the announcement date, which is now confirmed, we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt. But if the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 does have all those features and the price is right then it could be a very tempting alternative to a big name fitness tracker.

Via GSMArena and Gadgets.ndtv