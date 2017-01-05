Wireless charging makes its way to 2-in-1 laptops with the Dell Latitude 7285

Isn't Dell having a great CES 2017? First it shows off its solid XPS 13 2-in-1, and now its companion appears, with a smart feature of its own. The Dell Latitude 7285 is the first in the 2-in-1 laptop category to offer wireless charging.

While its size means it's not a portable charging solution, the Dell Latitude 7285 can be placed on a charging base which will beam power into its battery without you having to scramble around for a charging cable.

Using technology from wireless charging company Witricity, it sees a Dell ambition of many years come to fruition.

This Dell Latitude is one of many laptops embellished with Windows 10

Wireless, not witchcraft

The Dell Latitude 7285 impresses elsewhere, too. As a 2-in-1 hybrid, it works in both a standard laptop and detachable touchscreen tablet mode (though you'll need a keyboard base attached to take advantage of the wireless charging feature).

Filled with Intel's new Kaby Lake processing guts, the Latitude 7285 will be offered up alongside a pair of keyboard styles, too. One is a portable Surface-like Folio keyboard that has its own battery to offer an additional 4 hours of usage, while the other is a more-standard hard keyboard better suited to stationary use.

Dell has yet to reveal pricing for the computer, but it's aiming to get it out into stores before the year is out.