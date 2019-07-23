Windows 10 20H1 has a lot of changes in store for the operating system

Windows 10 updates keep coming whether you install them or not. They generally bring a whole host of bug fixes and new features, but they've also been known to come with their own share of issues.

While we don't know what possible problems next year's Windows 10 Version 20H1 will introduce, we've got some details on the new features coming. Builds of Version 20H1 have been available to Fast Ring Insider testers since early this year, and that's made plenty of information available.

We're going to lay out all of the most exciting, interesting, and generally useful features that are coming up in Windows 10 20H1 within – you guessed it – the first half of 2020.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Windows 10 20H1 is next major version of Windows

Windows 10 20H1 is next major version of Windows When is it out? Windows 10 20H1 is expected in the first half of 2020

Windows 10 20H1 is expected in the first half of 2020 How much does it cost? Windows 10 20H1 will be free for all users

Windows 10 20H1 brings a new look

We've seen more than one hint that Version 20H1 could be making a move toward a more rounded design instead of the sharp angles seen currently in Windows 10. This would extend from windows and buttons to sliders and pop-up dialog boxes.

This would work to provide some more consistency between the desktop user interface and apps, as well as aligning it more with modern web and app style. This change isn't certain though, but has been hinted at more than once.

Windows 10 20H1 brings new virtual desktop names

When you make virtual desktops in Windows 10 right now, they get rather unhelpful, numbered names: Desktop 1, Desktop 2, etc.

Version 20H1 should introduce the option to create custom names for each virtual desktop. So, if you use virtual desktops to separate work and play or various projects, you can make sure each is clearly labeled for which project each is dedicated to.

And, as Windows Central notes, the custom virtual desktops can be saved so they aren't reset after each reboot.

Windows 10 20H1 brings commitment to Windows Hello

Many computers are now built with fingerprint scanners or advanced cameras that provide facial recognition to work with Windows Hello. This lets you sign on without a password, but Windows still requires a password for the account even if you don't have to use it to sign on every time.

The 20H1 update may include an option to make your device password-less, letting it exclusively rely on Windows Hello for signing into your Microsoft account, Windows Central reports.