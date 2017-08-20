We’re here at Gamescom 2017!

Techradar has landed!

In Germany that is. We’ve arrived in Cologne for what is arguably Europe’s biggest annual gaming event, Gamescom. We’re very excited to be here, and not just because Cologne has a chocolate museum. Mmmmmm, chocolate.

Gamescom officially opens its doors to the public on August 23, but the doors open to the press on August 22, and there are events as early as August 20, so we’re here early to share with you all the latest breaking news from the world of gaming.

As always, there are some seriously big companies peddling their wares at the gaming extravaganza and we have been promised looks and some upcoming blockbuster games, as well as a number of surprises, so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on TechRadar over the coming days.

Once open, Gamescom runs until August 26, giving gamers a solid three days to get their hands on some of the world’s most exciting games.

Can’t wait? Here’s a quick rundown of what we’re expecting to see over the next few days:

Xbox One X

Sitting in the interim period between announcement and release, now is the pivotal time for Microsoft to be getting gamers excited about the upgraded Xbox One, the Xbox One X. Because of this we are expecting to see Microsoft pull out all the stops with gameplay demos to show the X off to its full potential.

Age of Empires

This year marks the 30th anniversary of this landmark title, and Microsoft isn’t going to let this milestone go unacknowledged. It’s throwing a live event to launch the 4K remaster of the classic game being developed for Windows 10.

Super Mario Odyssey

As Nintendo’s next big release, there will be a big Super Mario Odyssey presence at Gamescom this year. For those at the event, there will be the option to play the game, and for those at home, there will be the option to see gameplay examples.

EA

EA is promising gameplay of Star Wars Battlefront II, Need For Speed Payback and FIFA 18, plus a live show that it promises will include “some surprises”. Eeeek.

...and much more

And that’s just a small snippet of what we’re expecting to see this week. There are a good number of events that you’ll be able to watch at home. For information, check out our guide on how to watch Gamescom 2017.

And for all other news, make sure that you check our full guide to Gamescom, where we'll be keeping track of all the biggest announcements.