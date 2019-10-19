Wales vs France live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Having finished top of Pool D after beating Georgia, Australia and Uruguay, Wales could quite rightly say that things are going to plan so far in Japan. Who will book their place in the semi-finals? Watch all the action as it happens with our Wales vs France live stream guide.

While it's fair to say that some of those results have flattered Wales somewhat, its often a mark of a title winning side when they're able to win matches without being remarkable.

A real test of their 2019 Rugby World Cup winning credentials should come on Sunday. They'll be up against a French side that had to settle for second place in Pool C following the cancellation of their group-deciding match against England, despite beating Argentina, Tonga, and the USA.

Live stream Wales vs France - where and when This quarter-final clash takes place at the 40,000 capacity Showa Denko Dome Oita in the city of Ōita on Sunday, October 20. The game kicks off at 4.15pm JST local time - that's an 8.15am start for Wales fans and folks tuning in from the UK, and a 9.15am CET kick-off for French supporters looking to cheer on their side.

Wales will feel quite rightly confident ahead of this quarter-final having dominated the French in recent times with seven wins in their last eight meetings. They've also received a major injury boost going into the game with Dan Biggar declared fit for selection again after sustaining a concussion against Fiji.

Barring a close clash with Argentina, France haven't really had to go to war yet in Japan, with real battles reported to instead have been going on behind the scenes amid allegations of in-fighting within the Les Bleus camp.

Can the French channel that fire into a passionate performance on the pitch, or will the Welsh roll on with another win? You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup Wales vs France live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

How to stream Wales vs France live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all remaining matches free-to-air across various ITV platforms. The third quarter-final will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 7.30am BST and kick-off at a quarter past eight. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch a live stream of Wales vs France in Australia

The game will be available to watch live for free. As will the semi-finals and final, all of which will be shown in all their glory, free-to-air on Channel 10 and through 10 Play. Kick-off time is 5.15pm AEST. The match will also be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights to every match of the tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Channel 10 or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to watch Wales vs France live in New Zealand

This quarter-final game is being exclusively broadcast live in New Zealand by streaming service Spark Sport, which has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per match. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. Kick-off is at 7.15pm NZST on Sunday. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.



How to live stream Wales vs France in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick-off for the match is at 3.15am ET and 12.15am PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $99.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $34.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

(Image credit: Future)

Live stream Wales vs France match in South Africa

Live coverage of this Rugby World Cup match will be shown in South Africa on subscription service SuperSport, which holds exclusive live broadcast rights for the tournament in the region. It's set to kick off at 9.15am SAST and will be shown on SuperSport 1. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the match via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSports' dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN using this guide.

(Image credit: Future)

Live stream Rugby World Cup 2019 match in Canada