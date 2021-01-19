Voxi's 12GB of data for £10 a month SIM only deal is a cheap and flexible option

As we pretend that 2020 didn't happen and enter the new year, why not start 2021 right with a new SIM plan? If you're looking for something flexible and affordable, Voxi's recent promotion is the perfect choice.

It supplies 12GB of data for just £10 a month (double the data this plan normally offers). On top of that, Voxi offers completely unlimited use of social media with this plan, not using up any data on Facebook, Whatsapp, Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram and more.

For an additional bonus from Voxi, all of its plans operate on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave whenever you like - a month, a year or much longer than that!

We've included everything you need to know about this deal below. And if you need something different, maybe something with more data, consult our SIM only deals guide for more.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This Voxi SIM is offering some fantastic value right now. For just £10 a month, you're getting a substantial 12GB of data - double what Voxi was previously offering. And while that will be plenty for most, the unlimited usage of social media will sort those who are still worried about going over their data cap.View Deal

Why choose a Voxi SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, Voxi has a number of benefits that help it stand out. Most obviously is its 'endless' push. This includes endless use of social media apps (no matter what your data cap is), endless roaming in other countries, endless calls and texts and endless flexibility (1-month rolling contracts).

On top of that, Voxi has recently started offering an endless video add-on. This applies in the same way as the social media option, giving you unlimited usage of YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix and more. You can pay an extra fee to get this or upgrade to a more expensive plan.