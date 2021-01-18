The Apple TV Plus trial subscription has been extended until July 2021

One of the best things about Apple TV Plus is that new Apple devices come with a year-long trial of the service. In October 2020, just when the first wave of trials were meant to end, that free period was extended to February 2021. Now, that trial has been extended once more to July 2021, giving early adopters a massive nine months' extra with no additional cost.

That's according to 9To5Mac, which says that anyone with a paid annual subscription set to expire between February and June 2021 will also get the same extra months for free. Paying subscribers to the monthly tier will also be refunded store credit to the same value as their subscription fee, according to the report.

It adds that Apple will be notifying all eligible customers of the new extension through an email over the coming weeks.

Apple's had a few solid originals and is investing long-term in some big hitters, but some of its major exclusive shows have been delayed by the pandemic. That includes season 2 of Emmy-winning series The Morning Show, for example.

Some highlights of the first year of Apple TV Plus include football-themed sitcom Ted Lasso and gaming development comedy Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet. Documentaries like Boys State and Beastie Boys Story have also been well-received.

Apple plays the long game

It's hard to tell how much the pandemic played a part in the decision-making, here. Without a major library of titles, Apple is dependent on the strength of its originals to keep subscribers excited – and while shows like Dickinson and Servant have returned for their second seasons on the service, it's been more than a year since launch big hitters like The Morning Show and For All Mankind debuted for viewers.

Apple has a built-in user base because its devices are so popular – the longer those users get to try Apple TV Plus, the more likely it is they'll find an original show or movie they like that makes them want to pay for the service in future.

Ultimately, Apple can afford to wait, if long-term engagement is the goal with the streaming service.