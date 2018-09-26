Three new lenses coming for Fujifilm's GFX cameras

Not only did Fujifilm announce the rangefinder-style GFX 50R medium-format camera, as well as the development of a 100MP GFX 100S megapixel monster at Photokina 2018, it also revealed it was adding three new lenses to its roadmap.

Designed for its medium-format range of cameras, Fujifilm is adding the new Fujinon GF 100-200mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR telephoto zoom lens (35mm equivalent of 79-158mm), GF 50mm f/3.5 R LM WR compact prime lens (40mm) and GF 45-100mm f/4 R LM OIS WR mid-telephoto zoom lens (36-79mm).

This sees the GFX lens range grow to 11 lenses, covering focal lengths from 23mm to 350mm (equivalent to 18-277mm in the 35mm format). Pricing and availability is still to be confirmed.

