Three has the best unlimited data SIM on the market at just £18 a month

It may be hard to convince yourself that the jump to unlimited data is really worth it - it does perhaps seem a tad excessive after all! But with Three's unlimited data SIM only deal, you can remove your data limits while paying the price of a far cheaper SIM.

That's because unlimited data on a Three SIM currently costs just £18 a month. It's a price that comes below most other SIM only deals with smaller data caps and is far cheaper than most other unlimited options out there.

That doesn't mean Three is without competition. EE is currently offering 80GB of data and a tonne of subscriptions to Britbox, Apple Music and more of data for £20 a month and Vodafone has a cashback plan effectively getting you 60GB for less than £10 a month.

Three just sneaks past the rest to have the absolute number #1 SIM plan right now. You can find out more about it below.

Unlimited data SIM only deals from Three:

Why go with Three?

If you haven't already been won over by these amazing offers from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you and use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding