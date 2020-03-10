Thor: Love and Thunder will include the Guardians of the Galaxy

In the last week, we've had two fairly major news drops about next year's Thor: Love and Thunder. First, actress Tessa Thompson appeared to confirm that Christian Bale will play the movie's villain, and now Vin Diesel says the Guardians of the Galaxy will turn up in Taika Waititi's follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok.

"[Director James Gunn] took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it," actor Vin Diesel told Comicbook.com. "Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy [sic]."

You can also expect to see Groot, the Guardians' tree-like companion, as his full-grown self again when we see him in the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie. "I only have two words about that character and it is 'Alpha Groot'," Diesel added.

The appearance of the Guardians entirely makes sense to anyone who's seen Avengers: Endgame. That movie appears to set up the idea that Thor was traveling with the Guardians on their next adventure – Asgardians of the Galaxy, as it were.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 on hold while James Gunn directs the DC movie The Suicide Squad, it makes sense we'd see that plot point addressed in this film, since it's releasing first.

Christian Bale's Thor 4 turn

The Guardians could make a refreshing addition to Thor 4 – but we'd guess they won't be part of the main cast with Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Lady Thor).

Rumors that former Batman Christian Bale will join the cast as an as-yet-unknown villain appear to be true, too. "Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic," is what Tessa Thompson said last week when discussing the movie. This was first reported as a possibility back in January.

There are all kinds of characters Bale could play from Thor lore, but businessman (and secret minotaur monster) Dario Agger feels like the best bet in our book. Agger was introduced in writer Jason Aaron's long run on the comic from 2012-2019 – the same run that introduced Jane Foster's Lady Thor, who'll be a key part of this movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases on November 5, 2021.