This MacBook Pro 16-inch Black Friday deal cuts the price of Apple's best laptop by £220

This MacBook Pro 16-inch Black Friday deal is something we weren't expecting – but it's a very welcome surprise indeed.

Apple has only just released this laptop, which in our MacBook Pro 16-inch review, we stated that it's the best MacBook ever, so to see a price cut so soon for Black Friday 2019, especially such a big price cut, is pretty exciting.

Even though Black Friday has technically finished, this deal is still going, and it knocks £220 off the Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and powerful AMD Radeon Pro 5300M, taking the price to an all-time low of £2,179.

Not in the UK? Read on for MacBook Pro 16-inch deals where you are.

This is a brilliant device for photographers, video editors and other professionals – or just anyone who wants an incredibly powerful laptop that they won't need to upgrade for years to come.

Make sure you also check out our pick of the best Black Friday laptop deals for more great offers that are still going strong.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB: £2,399.99 £2,179 at BT

Save a huge £220 off the brilliant 16-inch model of the MacBook Pro. This is the base model which comes with a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This is a great deal for such a recent laptop.View Deal

You may not find better a MacBook deal on Cyber Monday, so if you've been thinking of getting the new MacBook Pro 16-inch, then now is the perfect time.

Not in the UK? Here's the best MacBook Pro 16-inch deals in your area:

