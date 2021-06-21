These Surface Pro 7 deals makes the tablet actually worth buying on Prime Day

This might be the strongest Amazon Prime Day we've seen in the UK, and it's brought some excellent Prime Day deals on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 lineup of Windows 10 tablets.

The best deal we've found knocks the Surface Pro 7 down to just £649, knocking it down to the lowest price we've ever seen it drop to. Not in the UK? Scroll down for Surface Pro 7 deals in your region.

This model comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which means Windows 10 is going to run very well on the tablet.

There's also an even bigger price cut with the model with a 256GB SSD, which plummets in price from £1,169 to £749 – a massive saving of £420!

Do note that these deals don't come with the Type Cover, which adds a keyboard to the Surface Pro 7, turning it into a laptop-like device. You'll need to buy that separately.

Today's best Surface Pro deals on Prime Day

Huge Surface Pro 7 deal Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB: £899 £649 at Amazon

Save £250 - This might just be the best Surface Pro 7 deal we've seen, knocking the price down to £650. It's got decent specs, including 8GB RAM, though the SSD is a bit tight on space.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: £1,169.99 £749 at Amazon

Save £420 - Save a huge amount on this version of the Surface Pro 7, which comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, offering plenty of space.View Deal

The Surface Pro 7 is a great tablet, which can run Windows 10, along with windows programs, which gives it a versatility that tablets running Android, for example, lack.

However, they are usually very expensive, and not quite worth the high price tags they come with. On Prime Day, that's changed, and these deals finally make the tablet worth buying.

More Surface deals

The Surface Pro 7 isn't the only Surface device that has got a price cut on Prime Day. Check out these excellent offers on other Surface products:

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB: £699.99 £579 at Amazon

Save £120 - Microsoft's affordable Surface Laptop Go combines decent specs and a stylish, and premium, design. For Prime Day, it's getting a decent £120 price cut to just £579, which is great value for what you're getting, even if the storage is a little low.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch: £899.99 £739.99 at Amazon

Save £170 - With a sleek design, this Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is available at a great discount for a limited time. Featuring a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, the laptop includes Windows 10.5, USB 3.0 Type C, and Bluetooth 5. Also features Omnisonic Speakers and Dolby Audio.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15-inch, Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 512GB: £2,699.99 £1,969.99 at Amazon

Save £730 - Get a Surface Book you always wanted at a terrific price for a limited time. This model offers a 15-inch display with 32GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It includes 1660Ti Nvidia graphics, and Windows 10 Home, and can even do a spot of gaming.View Deal

More Surface Pro 7 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Surface Pro 7 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.