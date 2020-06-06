These GoPro deals offer premium action cameras for less this weekend

GoPro deals can save you up to $100 / £90 on premium Hero 7 and Hero 8 models this weekend - excellent news if you've been getting better acquainted with your bike over the last few weeks. Not only are we seeing these discounts on the older generation of GoPro action cameras, but the latest Hero 8 Black model is also sharing in the fun.

That means 4K video at 60fps with a wealth of image stabilization options, slow motion, noise suppression, and live streaming features to boot. In the US, you can save yourself a cool $100 on both models, with the Hero 7 Black dropping down to $229 and the Hero 8 Black on sale for $299.99. If you're in the UK, you can save £90 on the older model (now available for £289) or £50 on the latest release (sitting at £3297.99). Or, if you're feeling particularly thrifty right now, you can also pick up a GoPro Hero 7 Silver for £100 off (now £179) and forego some of the fancier features.

These GoPro deals will serve anyone looking to shoot high octane footage on the go, and with a wide selection of professional features on offer you're also getting premium control over your video. If you're just after cheap action camera deals and sales under $100, however, we've got you covered.

GoPro deals in the US

GoPro Hero 7 Black | $329.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

The top of the Hero 7 line, the Black model offers a range of extra features on top of its stunning 4K 60fps capabilities. You're saving $100 at Best Buy this weekend, bringing last generation's premium offering further down in price.

GoPro Hero 8 Black | $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on the GoPro Hero 8 Black at Best Buy this weekend. The latest premium action camera to hit the market boasts enhanced versions of every Hero 7 Black feature as well as improved HDR for still photos and automatic horizon levelling.

GoPro deals in the UK

GoPro Hero 7 Silver | £279.99 £179 at Currys

The cheapest GoPro currently worth buying, the Hero 7 Silver offers an easy to use 4K action camera for well under £200 this week at Currys. You're dropping down to 30fps at this price, and though there's still impressive video stabilisation there's no HyperSmooth like the Black model. You're still picking up fantastic image quality, however, with a range of extra features and shooting modes to explore.

GoPro Hero 7 Black | £379.99 £289 at Very

Upgrade to the previous generation of the Black model to get to grips with 4K recording at a glorious 60fps rate. Hyper Smooth, voice control, and live HD streaming are all available here, and for £90 off at Very.

GoPro Hero 8 Black | £379.99 £327.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the GoPro Hero 8 Black for £50 off right now in a return to a previous sales price from earlier in the year. That means if you're after high-end 4K with buttery smooth framerates and image stabilisation, you've got another chance to pick up this great GoPro deal.

If you're in it for the long game, you can always hold on until Amazon Prime Day 2020, but with so much up in the air nothing's for certain right now.