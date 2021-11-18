These amazing Sony wireless earbuds are at their lowest price ever on Amazon

This deal on Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds may be the best early Black Friday deal we've seen. Amazon UK has slashed the price from £129 to £115, and while £14 may not seem like the biggest saving it's actually £105 off the original RRP.

If you're an Amazon Prime Member you can save an extra 5% by ticking the check box - bringing these earbuds down to just £109.75. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Unfortunately, Amazon US doesn't have a deal for the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds, but you can get $30-off the Sony WF-1000XM4 - the best wireless earbuds you can buy today.

Today's best Sony wireless earbuds Black Friday deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £129 Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £129 £115 at Amazon

Save £14 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the WF-1000XM3, and though that discount may not seem like much, it's excellent compared to their £220 RRP. For your money, you're getting ANC, a stellar audio performance, and a stylish design - what more could you want? Note: Amazon Prime members can apply an additional 5% discount by ticking the onscreen checkbox bringing this deal down to £109.75.

When the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds were released back in 2019 we gave them five stars and even awards them Product of the Year.

While they have now been usurped by the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, they are no less fantastic. The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds come with great noise cancellation, a comfy design and they can conjure a wide, expansive soundstage, with believable spatial detail.

If you're after a new pair of earbuds and don't want to splash out too much, you can't beat these earbuds that are at their lowest price ever on Amazon right now. They might sell out though, so if you think this deal is for you you'll want to act fast.

More Sony wireless earbud deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Sony's wireless earbuds from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK