There are more Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighters to come, says game director

Super Smash Bros Ultimate has done a lot in terms of DLC in the past year – with the latest DLC fighter, Banjo-Kazooie, having hit the Nintendo Switch game in early September, and Fatal Fury's Terry coming near the end of 2019.

For those of you worried that the Smash Bros Ultimate DLC content could be drying up, though, you'll be pleased to know that more fighters will be coming down the line.

In a column for the Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu – translated by Twitter user @nokoloc – Smash Bros Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai speaks of the demand for more Smash Bros DLC fighters, and his intention to keep working on developing that aspect of the fighting game.

As long as there’s an opportunity to make more fighters, Sakurai wants to push the record further. As long as Sakurai can please someone with the addition of a new fighter, then it’s best for him to work on the game. pic.twitter.com/AkoYvsRYACSeptember 11, 2019

Other sections of the column reportedly speak to Smash Bros Ultimate being the "ultimate collaboration title", with demands for new fighters to be added "from all over the world" – strongly suggesting there'll be more to come once the 2019 Fighters Pass has finished.

There's always been plenty of speculation over what Smash Bros DLC characters could be added, from classic platforming characters like Rayman and Crash Bandicoot to more, ahem, combat-oriented ones like Doom's demon-slayer protagonist, Doomguy.

With Nintendo increasingly playing nice with competitors like Microsoft, and offering slots on the eShop to all sorts of third-party titles, there's plenty of potential for more characters to come – and given the healthy sales of the Switch, it doesn't look like Nintendo will need to release a new game in the Smash Bros series anytime soon.