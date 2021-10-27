The next Motorola phone could be a top-end Samsung Galaxy S21 rival

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Motorola phones were all budget devices, given that's what the company is best known for, but there are a fair few Moto powerhouses too, and it sounds like a new one could be on the way.

According to a website called TechnikNews, which has an okay track record but doesn't leak too much, a Moto G200 is on the way - judging by the name, this is a successor to the Moto G100, which was a fairly powerful mid-ranger.

If the site is correct, the Moto G200 will come in November, with some impressive specs. Apparently it will have a Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is the top-end processor available to Android phones at the time of writing (well, aside from the Snapdragon 888 Plus).

It'll also apparently have a 144Hz refresh rate display, 8GB of RAM, a 108MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide snapper, as well as two other rear, and two front-facing, snappers.

That's a long list of impressive specs, which could make the Moto G200 a competitive mid-ranger, and one we're interested in trying. In fact, it sounds like a rival to true premium phones from 2021 like the Samsung Galaxy S21, Xiaomi Mi 11 or OnePlus 9.

However there's one improvement Motorola could make over the G100 to make the G200 a must-buy.

Analysis: drop the Ready For

The Moto G100 came with Ready For, which is a system that lets you plug your phone into a TV or computer monitor to get extra functions. It's useful for some people, but not for everyone, and requires a dock or cable to work properly.

When you bought the Moto G100, you also got the dock and cable, so you're paying extra money for functions you might not use, and the G100's price was higher than you'd expect as a result.

If the Moto G200 was sold without Ready For, and also came at a lower price, it'd be a much more tempting device that could turn heads in the competitive low-mid-range market segment.

Then, people who really wanted Ready For could pay a little extra to get the dock or cable thrown in too, without being forced into it.