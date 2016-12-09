The MacBook Pro's Touch Bar just got its killer app: a tiny piano

Seeing the full version of Doom played solely on the MacBook Pro ’s Touch Bar was pretty cool, if a little pointless. But, if you’ve been holding out on picking up Apple’s latest laptop for fear of a Touch Bar doomed to being forgotten, consider those fears assuaged.

Someone made a tiny piano for the MacBook Pro Touch Bar .

We know what you’re thinking: “So, you mean to tell me that I’m supposed to buy this awfully expensive laptop because now it has a tiny, touchscreen piano on it?”

Well, when you put it that way, it sounds a bit silly. But, have you seen this thing play yet?

Man, can that little digital piano absolutely shred! (It also reminds us of this adorable iPad mini ad .) Software developer Graham Parks, the app’s creator, has included 127 other playable, fully polyphonic instruments in the cute, completely free app as well.

Of course, if you don’t have either version of the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, “it does nothing useful on other Macs,” Parks says on his website. So, you better get that credit card out!

OK, OK, we’re obviously kidding. But, there are plenty of other reasons to pick up newest Apple laptop – just read our review of the latest 15-inch MacBook Pro . Obviously, some of you will disagree, but that’s what the comments are for, right?

