The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are £80 off in this fantastic Amazon deal

If you're in the market for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, then this stellar Amazon deal is well worth a look; right now, you can save £80 on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Usually £349.95, the price of these wireless headphones has dropped to just £269.99 – but you'll need to be quick, as this is a limited time deal. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to the bottom of the page for the best Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deals in your region.)

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £269.99 at Amazon

These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2020, and with nearly £80 off, they're a steal. This deal only applies to the 'soapstone' colour scheme, though there are smaller discounts available for the other colours. View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £299 at Amazon

Prefer them in silver or black? You can also get these Bose headphones with a £50 discount, which is a discount of 15%. View Deal

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the best Bose headphones we’ve ever reviewed. They boast class-leading noise cancellation so you can clearly listen to your favorite tunes, or take important phone calls in even the noisiest environments.

The sound quality is nothing to scoff at, either – though the Sony WH-1000XM4 do win out in this area. We’re also fans of the sleek one-piece design of the Bose 700 headphones. They’re lightweight, comfortable to wear, and foldable for easy storage in a backpack.

With 20 hours of battery life, they have enough staying power to get you through your commute – or if you're working at home, a couple of day's worth of noise-cancelling solace.

It's worth bearing in mind that we should see some good headphone deals around Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, so if you're looking for even bigger discounts, it could be worth waiting.

