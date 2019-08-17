The Apple Watch Series 5 launch date may not be far off

We haven't heard much in the way of leaks and rumors about the Apple Watch Series 5, but the next generation of Apple's wearable is still in the pipeline, according to respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to Kuo, the fifth Apple Watch is going to see the light of day in the second half of 2019, with September the most likely month for a launch.

Considering that the four previous Apple Watches have all launched in September, that's not much of a surprise, but this is a confirmation of sorts. The original Apple Watch is the only one that hasn't launched in September, arriving in April 2015.

Unfortunately Kuo doesn't share too much about what to expect from the Apple Watch 5, but we've previously heard that a new ceramic casing could be on the cards, even if sleep tracking doesn't make the cut this year.

Another big September for Apple

Apple has already shown off the watchOS 6 software that the Apple Watch Series 5 is going to come running: the update includes new features like a separate app store for downloading apps from your wrist.

Of course the Apple Watch Series 5 isn't the only new hardware device that is scheduled to get shown off in September. New iPhones are also on the way, with big improvements to the rear-facing camera on the cards.

Apple hasn't set a date for the iPhone launch as yet, but code in the latest iOS 13 beta suggests that Tuesday September 10 is going to be the big day.

If that turns out to be true, we might well get the Apple Watch Series 5 shown off at the same time. As always, TechRadar will be at the event bringing you all the news and new hardware as Apple announces it.

Via MacRumors