The 55-inch LG CX OLED is now even cheaper than the 48-inch, incredibly

Stop the presses: the 55-inch LG CX OLED is at a new, discounted price that makes it even cheaper than the smaller 48-inch model in the latest John Lewis OLED TV deals.

Originally retailing for £1,799 in the UK, LG's 55-inch 4K TV is now on offer for a reduced price of just £1,399. That's a good £100 cheaper than the more compact 48-inch size – and far cheaper than the corresponding 65-inch and 77-inch sizes.

The LG CX OLED is widely seen as one of the best OLED TVs of this year, and currently tops our own OLED guide. With a new a9 Gen 3 processor and beautiful OLED panel, as well as a 2.2 channel speaker system, it offers a great mix of picture and audio quality at a decent mid-range price – especially now. If the price below doesn't suit, however, you'll find plenty more OLED TV deals and cheap 4K TV sales available this week.

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,799 £1,399 at John Lewis

This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,399. That's a £400 discount that makes this 55-inch display cheaper than the 48-inch model. Plus, you're picking up a five year guarantee for extra peace of mind and a free pair of LG Tone headphones.

In our review of the LG CX OLED, we cited the excellent webOS smart TV platform, and a notable improvement to how punchy its bright HDR colors are compared to last year's C9. As an OLED TV, too, it benefits from a infinite contrast ratio (for bright whites and deep blacks) as well as excellent color accuracy.

With Prime Day on its way, as well as many a Black Friday TV deal in the weeks after, you can be sure there'll be big discounts on select OLED TV deals. We'd be surprised to see the new-for-2020 LG CX go any lower than this, though, so we'd say it's a good call to get it now while this current offer lasts. (If you miss out, though, you'll likely see a similar price-drop on the CX or something equivalent later on in the year.)

Pricing continues to be the main barrier for more shoppers getting the LG CX OLED into their home – and while we're still not seeing sets really drop below the £1,000 mark, the sets costing just over (as with the £1,399 LG CX) are getting progressively better for their price.

When LG first announced the first 48-inch OLED TV – the size currently being limited to the LG CX, Sony A9, and Philips OLED+935 models – we were disappointed not to see it used to bring down the cost of the LG BX OLED, the cheapest OLED put out by the TV brand this year. That frustration still stands, but this deal is a great example of the discounts these televisions get on occasion, and why it's important to keep an eye out for when they happen.

We're secretly hoping that the BX gets a 48-inch model in the new year, but we're really crossing our fingers hard for that one. For now, though, the LG CX has never looked like such a good buy.

