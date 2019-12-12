That £59 Amazon Echo deal is back and in stock at Argos

If you've had your eye on this Amazon Echo deal but didn't get the chance to grab one before Christmas, you'll be happy to learn that Argos is still continuing the promotion with stock available around the country. While Amazon itself won't be able to ship your cheap Amazon Echo until after the festive season, you can grab the smart speaker today for just £59.99 at Argos.

This is the third generation of the Amazon Echo, a larger system that offers more premium speaker quality than the Echo Dot. While it still keeps all the Alexa functionality to control your music, smart home, lists and calendars with your voice, this model also offers improved speaker specs as well as the ability to pair speakers together for stereo and multi-room sound. You're getting powerful, 360-degree audio in the latest 2019 iteration of the Amazon Echo.

Up until a couple of weeks ago, the Amazon Echo price had been set at £89.99. When Amazon discounted the smart speaker for their Black Friday sales, that £59.99 price tag was enough to run them out of stock for the forseeable future. Today, however, you can still pick up this Amazon Echo deal, as Argos have price matched with plenty of stock still available.

The new and improved Amazon Echo offers powerful sound quality and new audio features to bring your music to life with full Alexa integration across your home. This is a fantastic price on the 2019 model, with stock remaining at Argos if you missed it the first time round.

