Google TV officially retired as Android TV rises from its ashes

Google has announced that support for Google TV has ended, a move we knew was coming with Android TV rapidly gathering pace.

Google TV never had much success, and Google has now announced in a Google+ post that the service is officially being laid to rest.

The post was aimed at developers, but officially confirmed something we had assumed for a while. In its place, Android TV has arrived. Sony and Philips are both to use the system as a smart TV interface in their 2015 models, giving it a much better chance at a bright future than its predecessor.

It was time

Google TV failed to catch on, with the official Nexus Player given limited distribution and only a few third-party boxes using the system ever made. A common criticism was that the platform was slow and cumbersome to operate.

"With this shift, we encourage you to transition your living room development efforts to Android TV apps and Cast-enabled apps," the Android TV team wrote in the Google+ entry, telling us all we need to know about the company's smart TV direction.

