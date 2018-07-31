TCL TV range finally hits UK shops

TCL is a household name in most parts of the world, being the third largest manufacturer of televisions on the planet. But you’d be hard pressed to find someone who has heard of it in the UK. That’s about to change though – TCL is bringing its range of affordable 4K smart TVs to UK stores.

From today, you’ll be able to purchase a range of sets from a range of AV retailers and a dedicated section of the Amazon store .

Set to take on Hisense for the wallet-friendly TV crown, it’s made its sets and smart TV apps “fully compliant with terrestrial broadcasting services,” meaning you’ll get the full complement of catch-up apps as well as a Freeview Play tuner in its UK range.

Roku rocking up?

Highlights of the range include the 43 and 55-inch DP608, which offers UHD HDR (HDR10+HLG) in a slim design for a mere £499 for the largest model, and the DP648 range (available in 43, 50, 55 and 65 inch sizes), again offering 4K HDR visuals in a set just 9.9mm wide at its thinnest point.

Later in the year, TCL will also be offering the DC748 4K smart TV, available in 55 and 65-inch sizes. While its price is yet to be determined, it’ll offer a built in JBL sound bar which should elevate its audio above the usual shoddy standards of super-slim flat screen TVs.

“We see the UK market as one of great opportunity for TCL and are delighted to be up and running now, continuing the global success story that is TCL,” said TCL UK Country Manager Bernie Chen.

“We believe the UK will appreciate the high quality and technically excellent products as will appreciate the commitment to a unique design aesthetic found in our products.”

While we’re waiting for clarification on its presence in the new sets, here’s hoping that TCL brings the superb Roku interface integration to its UK range too – an interface and app suite that really sets it apart from similarly-priced TV ranges.