Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will let you pilot the Millennium Falcon and face Kylo Ren

Disney Parks and Lucasfilm have been unveiling details about the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park expansion project, which is opening in 2019 at two Disney locations in the United States: Disneyland in California and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Although there have been a few teasers so far, a new trailer has been released that offers fans of the franchise a good glimpse of what the new theme parks are expected to look like, along with face-to-face interviews with some of the big names behind Lucasfilm and the creatives behind the development of the rides.

For the first time, the preview video reveals details about the two main attractions within Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

First up there's Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run, which looks like Star Tours with a big upgrade.

This attraction will allow fans to take the role of pilots, gunners and flight engineers within the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, which Scott Trowbridge, Creative Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, says will be "an intense, super fun experience on the fastest ship in the galaxy".

The video also revealed details of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, another attraction in which visitors will become a recruit of the resistance before coming face-to-face with Kylo Ren.

According to Disney, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be opening in summer 2019 at Disneyland in Anaheim, California and Fall 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.