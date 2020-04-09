Sony Xperia 10 II price unveiled, but we still don't know how much it is everywhere

The Sony Xperia 10 II was unveiled alongside the Sony Xperia 1 II back in February at a replacement MWC 2020 event, but the company didn't share prices for its devices at the event.

We now know the Xperia 10 II is set to cost £320 in the UK thanks to a listing with online retailer Clove.

The site claims the phone will be available from June 15, so you're still going to have to wait a little while to be able to buy it even if you do live in the UK.

We've asked Sony to confirm pricing for other markets such as the US and Australia, and we'll update this article if we hear more. Sony has confirmed the phone will cost €370 in Europe.

We can't see the Sony Xperia 10 II on sale from any other retailers in the UK yet, so it may be that Clove shared the details a little too early. The price makes sense though as it's just a touch more expensive than the Xperia 10, which launched at £299 ($349.99 / AU$550).

The Xperia 10 II comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ OLED display, a triple-lens rear camera, 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 665 chipset and a 3,600mAh battery.

Via GSMArena