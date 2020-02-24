Sony's new Xperia 10 II is a mid-range water-resistant phone with three cameras

Sony just unveiled the new Xperia 1 II, and alongside it comes the Xperia 10 II which is the company’s mid-range offering for 2020.

It replaces the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus in the company's range, but this year there will only be one size of the phone. The spec is similar to the 2019 handset, but there are a few big improvements.

This is the first mid-range phone from Sony to come with three cameras on the rear, plus it’s also the first to sport the IP65/68 water-resistant design that's been a staple of its flagship phones for years.

That camera looks powerful on paper with a 12MP rear sensor working in combination with two 8MP snappers that are aiming to offer strong autofocus, according to the marketing we’ve seen so far.

On the front of the phone is an 8MP selfie camera which should provide you with some strong front-facing shots.

The handset has a similar design to the phone we saw in 2019 with a weight of 151 grams and the color choices of either black or white. Its dimensions are 157 x 69 x 8.2mm, plus the 3.5mm headphone jack also remains on the phone.

The display is a 6-inch Full HD+ OLED panel that has an aspect ratio of 21:9. The reasoning for the 21:9 is that the company believes it offers more space for watching video, playing games and more when in landscape.

Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset that should power the phone well, but won’t offer top-end performance like we’re expecting from flagship phones like the Xperia 1 II or the Samsung Galaxy S20.

There's 4GB of RAM here along with 128GB of storage for everything you’ll want on the phone. The Xperia 10 II doesn’t come with 5G, so you'll only be able to get a 4G signal. The battery is a 3,600mAh cell.

We’ve yet to learn exactly when and where the Xperia 10 II will be coming out, but we know it’ll be between March and June this year. The price is currently unclear too, but we’d expect a similar cost to 2019’s Xperia 10 price at £299 / $349.99 (about AU$550).