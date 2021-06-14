Smarty has slashed its prices to offer a £16 a month unlimited data SIM only deal

For those who are glued to Netflix on the go, love a hefty podcast binge or like the reassurance of not having to check their data cap, unlimited data SIM only deals will be a worthwhile investment.

While there are plenty of them out there, a recent price cut from Smarty has launched it to the top. Now, you only have to pay £16 a month for it - a 20% drop from its original price.

That makes it the cheapest unlimited data SIM out there, matched only by Three. While it isn't a 5G-enabled SIM like the Three version, it gets the upper-hand thanks to its flexible contract.

You are only tied in for 1 month at a time which means you can leave whenever you like. And because Smarty has no limits on tethering, you can connect your consoles, tablets and more to this unlimited data plan.

SIM only deals: Smarty's big data bargain

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £16 a month | 20% off

Knocking 20% off the price, Smarty just became the cheapest unlimited data SIM provider - matched only by Three. Where Smarty gets the advantage is its use of 1-month rolling contracts - leave any time you like and don't get tied down.

View Deal

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that unlimited data across any laptop, tablet or even console you picked up recently