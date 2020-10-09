SIM only deal: last year's awesome Black Friday bargain remains the best plan out there

Almost a year ago on Black Friday 2019, Three released an unlimited data SIM plan that was easily the best option we'd ever seen. And now, almost a full year on, it continues to be the top choice out there.

The SIM plan is very simple. It doesn't offer any free gifts, cashback, or clever incentives - it just goes all-in on value. For just £18 a month, Three gets you unlimited calls, texts, and data.

That puts it a few quid a month below any competing unlimited data SIM-only deals for the price, including Virgin, Vodafone, Smarty, Voxi, and GiffGaff. While a good few networks have matched Three throughout the year, it has remained the cheapest unlimited plan all this time.

Of course, £18 isn't the cheapest SIM plan out there. Voxi for example offers 12GB for £10 a month and Smarty secures you 50GB for £15, Three just goes the extra step.

Compare these offers to the rest with our SIM only deals guide

Unlimited data SIM only deals from Three:

Check out the best SIM-free phone deals to combine with these offers

Why go with Three?

If you haven't already been won over by these amazing offers from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be more control over your plan, extra perks, or increased roaming, you can see all of the best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone as your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at any time, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding