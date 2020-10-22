Should you wait for the iPhone 12 Mini or go for the bigger iPhone 12 deals?

Apple has been busy when it comes to its 2020 collection of phones. Adding an additional device to its usual three options, the iPhone 12 range offers a lot of choices.

But if you're leaning towards the smaller (and more affordable) side of the line-up, should you choose iPhone 12 deals or the soon-to-be-released iPhone 12 Mini instead?

With a pre-order date of November 6 set in stone, it's really not that long until the Mini will be available to buy. And if deals on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have been any indication, retailers will be falling over each other to offer the most unique promotions.

While the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini possess many of the same specs, both with 5G, the A14 Bionic chip, Magsafe features, OLED displays and more, two big factors separate the two handsets - price and size.

With a $100/£100 price difference, the iPhone 12 Mini comfortably undercuts the iPhone 12, putting it a fair bit below what iPhone 11 deals cost at launch. And, love it or hate it, the iPhone 12 Mini sits at a pretty tiny 5.4-inches.

That makes it far smaller than the usual mammoth sized 5G phones and even smaller than Samsung's S10e from last year. While for some that is going to feel uncomfortably small after a lifetime of big handsets, for others it will be a dream.

Considering the iPhone 12 and Mini share so many specs, the decision will ultimately come down to your size preference and how much you're willing to spend.

What are the best iPhone 12 deals available?

The iPhone 12 launched last week, providing a massive range of options for where to buy. Below you'll find our top picks for offers so far.

Which retailers are likely to stock the iPhone 12 Mini?

Based on the number of companies that got behind both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, we would imagine most of the big names would be out in force for the iPhone 12 Mini:

US:

- Verizon

- AT&T

- Best Buy

- Apple

- Xfinity Mobile



UK:

- Amazon UK

- John Lewis

- Argos

- Very

- Mobiles.co.uk

- Affordable Mobiles

- ChitterChatter

- Vodafone

- Three

- EE

- Carphone Warehouse