Seagate announces an SSD designed just for Xbox One at E3 2018

E3 2018 is now underway and while all the new games that are coming over the next year have us excited, they also have us nervous about running out of space on our consoles. Whoever said the best things come in small packages clearly hasn’t played a massive open world 4K game with a download size to match.

Fortunately at E3 2018, Seagate has announced a brand new SSD that’s been designed exclusively for Xbox One. The Game Drive for Xbox SSD will be available in 2TB, 1TB and 500GB capacities, with the 2TB option able to store more than 501 downloaded games, as well as downloadable add-ons, and achievements.

While external hard drives can be great for expanding memory, games can sometimes load a little slower from them. Thankfully, Seagate’s Xbox SSD can shoot games back to your console to be installed in around two minutes.

Gotta game fast

It also offers faster read and write speeds than a standard hard drive and Seagate is promising this external drive will offer a performance that will make it feel as if your games are playing from your consoles internal hard drive. The main drawback is that while these SSD drives are small enough to slip into your pocket, their power means they cost a good bit more.

The Game Drive for Xbox SSD range will launch later this summer in the US and into the autumn in the UK. US pricing will range from $150 for the 500GB capacity, $300 for 1TB capacity and $600 for the 2TB capacity, with UK pricing to be released at a later date.