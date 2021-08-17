Scuf’s Instinct controller gives pro gamers even more choice on Xbox Series X

Scuf has revealed its new Instinct and Instinct Pro controller for Xbox Series X|S and PC, which gives gamers who take their online multiplayer matches seriously on Xbox consoles another tempting pad to purchase.

The Scuf Instinct joins the likes of Microsoft’s own Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and features remappable paddles, replaceable thumbsticks and three on-board profiles so you can store your favorite configs. Oh, and is has a mic mute button, similar to that on the PS5 DualSense controller which is very nice.

The Scuf Instinct Pro, a more expensive option, also comes with a performance grip that should stop your sweaty palms from getting in the way of those clutch moments, and hair-trigger locks that shorten the travel distance of each trigger so you can fire faster.

Both controllers are exactly the same dimensions as the new Xbox Wireless Controller, and even use the same dynamic latency input protocol to combat lag when playing wirelessly. You also get Bluetooth support, so you can play on PC or mobile devices – you can use a wire with the controller, too.

The Scuf Instinct and Scuf Instinct Pro cost $170 / £159.99 and $200 / £189.99 respectively, and they can be customized to your liking. The cost will increase if you deviate from the stock designs, though, so bear that in mind if you decide to tinker with the look and feel of the controller.

Analysis: We're still waiting for a PS5 pro controller

(Image credit: SCUF)

The new Scuf pads mean that, unlike on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners have plenty of choice when it comes to choosing controllers that specifically target hardcore gamers and those who wish to play professionally.

Sony doesn’t have its own version of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment add-on released for the PS4 doesn’t work on the PS5 DualSense controller. It means that if you’re after a professional grade pad, your options are limited outside of the HexGaming Esports Rival Controller 2, which isn’t cheap at $289.99.

With pro gaming and esports continuing to rise in popularity, more gamers are investing in their setups to make them as competitive as possible. Having the right controller can work wonders, and definitely delivers a competitive advantage in certain titles.

In game’s where even the finest margin can decide whether you win or lose, the Scuf Instinct and Scuf Instinct Pro will certainly appeal to those who want every edge they can get. It just looks like PS5 gamers will have to wait a little longer before they can join the pro gaming fun.