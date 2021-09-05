Realme Pad price, news, rumors and if it'll be a worthy iPad Air rival

We've known about the Realme Pad for a while now, thanks to the Chinese company teasing the tablet on a semi-frequent basis over the last few months. Now, though, it seems like Realme's first attempt at a slate is releasing imminently. But how will it stack up against big players like the iPad Air or Samsung's Galaxy Tab?

The Realme Pad has quite a task ahead of it, as the Android tablet will need to find a comfortable niche within the space, whether that be offering something entirely unique, or being priced aggressively against the competition.

What we do know is that Realme looks to be aiming to release the Realme Pad as a versatile device suitable for multiple occasions. According to a Realme press release, the tablet's light design makes it "so that you can entertain on the go, be more accessible for e-learning, and work lighter."

Cut to the chase

What is it? The first tablet from Chinese company Realme

The first tablet from Chinese company Realme When is it out? No official date as of yet, but due to be revealed on September 9, 2021

No official date as of yet, but due to be revealed on September 9, 2021 How much will it cost? Potentially around $319 / £229 / AU$429

A leaked render of the Realme Pad (Image credit: OnLeaks)

We currently don't have a concrete price or release date for the Realme Pad. However, the expected price in India (according to 91mobiles) is 22,999 Rs. That works out to around $319 / £229 / AU$429. That's cheaper than both the iPad Air 4 and the Galaxy Tab S7, so Realme could be positioning itself as a more affordable Android-based alternative.

In terms of release date, we're expecting the Realme Pad to be officially unveiled on September 9, 2021, though this hasn't been officially confirmed. Whether or not it will release on the same day remains to be seen, but certainly expect it before the year is out.

Realme Pad news and rumors

Multiple versions

The Realme Pad will run on the Android 11 operating system. The base model will feature 4GB of RAM, and GSMArena expects a 6GB model will also be released.

Screen and refresh rate

Other rumored specs include a 10.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Not quite on the same level as the iPad Pro's 120Hz screen, but certainly an adequate refresh rate for what could potentially be a budget slate.

More key specs

According to Geekbench, the Realme Pad will be powered by 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Other specs include 64GB of storage, a 7,100mAh battery and up to 512GB of expandable storage via external devices.

A built-in stylus?

Leaked renders for the Realme Pad show that the tablet could come with a built-in stylus. But is that really good news?

While this would be an advantage over the likes of the iPad and Galaxy Tab product line - which currently don't include a stylus or a silo to store one - it could also mean less room for components within the Realme Pad. That might mean the tablet will feature a smaller battery, and overall have less room for internal components.