Razer's crazy gaming prototypes have been stolen from CES booth

CES 2017 is now coming to an end, with companies packing away their concepts and prototypes in preparation to continue working on them through the year. Unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case for Razer as two of the company’s prototypes were stolen from its booth on the last day of the show.

CEO Min-Liang Tan announced the news on his Facebook page, saying that the company has “filed the necessary reports and are currently working with the show management as well as law enforcement to address this issue.”

Tan didn’t reveal which prototypes had been taken from the booth, but Razer’s biggest and most publicized products of the week were its Project Ariana projector and its Project Valerie laptop, both gaming devices.

Sticky fingers

Being as big and high profile as they are, it would beggar belief if these are the prototypes which have been stolen, but Tan has been clear that “anyone who would do this clearly isn’t very smart.”

It’s also not clear whether or not the theft is simple opportunism or the result of what Tan calls “industrial espionage.” Either way, the CEO has said the matter is being taken “very seriously” and that “it is cheating, and cheating doesn’t sit well with us.”

Tan has used the Facebook post to reach out to the public and ask anyone that has relevant information to come forward to Razer and help the investigation.