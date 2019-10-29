Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds aim for a headshot on mobile audio lag

You might have to grow another pair of ears in order to hear all the new true wireless earbuds headed your way this year. Latest to join the fray is gaming brand Razer, whose new Razer Hammerhead true wireless buds are squarely aimed at the mobile gamer.

It's looking to set itself apart with a unique "Gaming Mode" built into the Hammerheads. This reduces audio lag to just 60ms using a customised ultra-low latency Bluetooth 5.0 connection.

With mobile gaming a growing concern thanks to the success of PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, the thinking here is that having more accurate audio response will give you the edge during a mobile multiplayer match.

Razer-sharp audio?

Elsewhere, it's more or less business as usual for true wireless earbuds. Each earbud holds a relatively-slight 3 hours of usage per charge, with a USB-C charging case capable of fully recharging them an additional 4 times. So that's 15 hours total playback time.

A 13mm driver delivers the noise, with the buds supporting touch gesture controls. If you get sweaty when you game, they're also rated at IPX4 for wet-and-wild splash protection.

Available now, you'll pay £99.99 / $99.99 for the Razer Hammerhead.

It's proving to be a busy week for true wireless earbuds. Not only has Apple just lifted the lid off its souped-up AirPods Pro, but the Amazon Echo Buds are also set to go on sale in a matter of days. The competition is hotting up, but Razer's gaming focus may see it carve out a niche among its super-loyal fanbase.