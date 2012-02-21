Nokia video teases Pure View camera handsets for MWC

Nokia is planning to launch at least one new smartphone with an enhanced 'Pure View' camera, according to a teaser video posted by the Finns on Tuesday.

The brief 22-second video shows off a host of beautiful, snowy photos and promises all will be revealed at MWC next Monday.

The clip, named Pure View, switches between various shots showcasing what it calls Pure Depth, Pure Definition and Pure Detail.

Windows Phone or Symbian?

The new camera tech is almost certain to be part of a new handset at MWC but it remains unclear whether the handset(s) will be running Windows Phone or Symbian?

It is thought that Nokia will launch multiple devices on both platforms in Barcelona, so it's possible that the Pure View camera tech may feature on both.

The company, which has restored its damaged reputation since the launch of its first Windows Phone devices last year, has produced some fabulous cameraphones down the years, so we're excited to learn the full details next week.

