Behind-the-scenes iPhone 6 part tells of phone's expanding size

It seems like every piece of the iPhone 6 will leak out before its official reveal. We've already caught a glimpse of the handset's metal frame, an entire dummy model and now - wait for it - its display backlight.

It's not the most intriguing part of the handset, but this is the first time we're seeing images of the iPhone 6's backlight thanks to a Weibo user named '顾Gooey.'

While there isn't much we can draw from the images, the backlight's shape adds further credence to next-gen iPhone's wider 4.7-inch screen.

In February we heard the iPhone 6 would utilize a 2-milimeter thinner "0.4t side-view type" LED backlight. The new backlight would be a step up from the thicker "0.6t side-view type" LED that's used in the current iPhone 5S and 5C.

Everything we've heard thus far points to the iPhone becoming a more slender smartphone this go 'round as it takes design cues from the iPad Air and iPad mini 2 with Retina display.

A spread of iPhone 6 screen parts? (credit: Weibo)

Coming real soon

Unfortunately, the screen backlight images weren't accompanied by ones showing off a larger 5.5-inch form factor, so any concrete evidence of an even larger iPhone 6 still remains illusive.

But for the 4.7-inch model, early reports have Apple's new flagship phone featuring a higher-resolution 1704 x 960 display and more powerful A8 processor.

On the software front, it seems iOS 8 will be a more toned down refresh compared to iOS 7, though the new Healthbook activity tracing app is something to look forward to.