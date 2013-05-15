BlackBerry promises to be relentless in quest to become top dog

There certainly seems to be a lot of fire in the BlackBerry belly as the Canadian firm looks to become a dominant force in the mobile market once again.

The company starting to branch out in an attempt to control a bigger chunk of the market with the news that BBM will be available on iOS and Android devices from this summer, plus the fact that the BES 10.1 backend system will allow companies to control iOS and Android devices on top of BlackBerry handsets.

BlackBerry realises that a lot of its customers aren't aware of everything the firm can offer, and a degree of education needs to happen in order to increase awareness of the brand and its services.

Don't stop me now

Rob Orr, BlackBerry's UK Managing Director told TechRadar: "people need to understand that BlackBerry is able to, and the best in class at providing a secure VPN on an iPad.

"That's something that's probably not at the forefront of people's minds, so we're getting out there to tell people what we're doing and why we're doing it."

Talking about what's next for BlackBerry Orr said: "We're just going to keep going. We're going to be relentless, listen to our customers, engage with them and build the true reality of our mobile computing platform."

This sentiment echoed what BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins said during his keynote presentation at BlackBerry Live in Orlando, explaining that the firm is "committed to making BB 10 the platform which will take the mobile industry to the next level."